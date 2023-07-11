THIRTEEN swimmers from ADASC (Aberystwyth and District Swimming Club) attended a gala in Holywell, on Sunday, 2 July.
The swimmers, aged between nine and 17 performed brilliantly in a very competitive competition against the best swimmers in North Wales.
Club captain Elen Morgan was on hand as always to calm the nerves of younger swimmers and lead the land warm up sessions and vice-captain Aaron Jones (both from Penweddig) supported the swimmers with great enthusiasm.
There were many strong performances with many swimmers gaining personal bests and even trying different events for the first time.
Kaya Szmigiero (9) from Ysgol Comins Coch gained many golds throughout the day with fantastic performances and narrowly missed out on earning the top girl for her age category.
Fflur Alexander, also 9 and from Ysgol Gymraeg, had a great day earning six medals in a variety of events showing her range.
Club captain Elen Morgan also earned herself six medals in a variety of colours and events with swimmers Gwennan Filmer, 11, from Ysgol Gymraeg, Vicky Szmigiero, 13, and Alys Wilcockson, 13, both from Penglais and Peni Macy, 13 from Penweddig also picking up medals.
There were also great performances from Aaron, Kiana, Gwerfyl, Megan, Lili and Ceri with new personal best times recorded.
To top off a very successful day, Iyla Berner, 10, from Comins Coch has a flawless meet. She posted PBs in all nine events that she entered and dominated her age category earning nine medals.
As a result of these performances, she earned Top Girl in her age category.
Thanks to everybody’s performances and positive attitude, ADASC finished the meet in 4th place.
It was a very successful day which wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of all the volunteers coaches, assistant coaches, timekeepers and army of parental support.
If you have an interest in swimming and supporting the club to help coach our swimmers, please contact [email protected]