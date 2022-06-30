Jac selected as captain of Wales Under 14s wheelchair basketball team

YEAR 9 Ysgol Penglais pupil Jac Sheehan has been chosen for the Welsh Under 14s wheelchair basketball squad.

Jac, from Waunfawr, was one of nine successful players, and was selected as team captain.

Jac suffers from cerebral palsy and finds sports difficult however, he has found his passion with basketball.

He trains weekly as part of Aberystwyth Basketball Club and travels far and wide for additional training sessions.