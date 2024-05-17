Simon Bowen has been something of a sensation this year and after finishing all three rounds inside the top six the Preston driver is third in the points standings. He has plenty of experience on the Jim Clark, but it didn’t go too well last year as he hit a stone wall and destroyed two wheels and tyres. Co-driven by Craig Simkiss, Simon will not want to repeat that gravel-induced mishap as he aims for another strong result in his Fiesta S2000T.