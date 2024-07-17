ORANGE Amps rally driver James Williams topped the time sheets at the prestigious 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Forest Rally stage last weekend 11-14 July.
The 26-year-old Welshman in only his second visit to the Festival rubbed shoulders with the stars and cars from rallying’s illustrious history – including factory drivers and teams from Hyundai, Toyota and Ford going against the Orange Amps-backed Hyundai i20 Rally2 driver from Newcastle Emlyn.
Across the four day festival, James took several passengers around the chalk-surfaced rally stage in the grounds of Lord March’s Goodwood Estate. Willing passengers included sponsors, media and guests – all leaving the experience with broad smiles following trepidation just minutes before the start line.
Around the displays and showboating, daily shootout sessions were the highlight of the day, with the short 2.5km stage packed with festival goers and millions more watching around the world via the event LIVE stream on YouTube and other social media platforms.
For the serious task of fastest time of the weekend, Williams was joined in the turbo-charged, four-wheel-drive Hyundai by regular co-driver from the British Rally Championship Ross Whittock – who helped set the tone for the bobsleigh style run.
The Goodwood Forest Rally Stage – may be short, but is quick in places, with trees just centremetres from the racing line, yet technical and tight and twisty in other sections.
To win the shootout, times were added together from the four days of the event with the combined time the winner.
James had been fighting for the quickest time all weekend, with three outright fastest times from four shootouts, but it was to be on Sunday afternoon when the times tumbled in the Sussex downs.
The fastest time of the weekend came on the final run with a blistering 2:28.1 and a combined total of 10:01.00. Williams would go on to receive the award for fastest time of the weekend in front of Goodwood House – with large crowds in attendance.
“I just love Goodwood,” grinned Williams. “The atmosphere and celebration of motorsport is like nothing else. I was lining up behind Group B icons of the sport with World Rally Championship cars going into the stage behind me, it’s pretty surreal!
“We had a ball this year – we really wanted to try and get the fastest time, and that was the target I set myself at the start of the year when I got invited back. I am really chuffed to have done that as it’s a massive honour for me and the team.
“I was also delighted to take out some of my personal backers and supporters to give them a taste of what rallying is all about. It was fantastic to put a smile on so many faces.
“I would like to thank the entire team at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, all the marshals and all the team who put the event together. It was an incredible weekend and I hope I can get invited back in 2025, so I can try and defend the title.” James and Ross will return to British Rally Championship action next month with the Grampian Forest Rally on the 9/10 August – where James will look to return to the podium on the Scottish gravel stages.