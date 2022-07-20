Janoš beats the heat to finish third in Cardiff

Janoš Vranek fbnished third Welsh National 5k Championships, 2022
Janoš Vranek is coached by The Vorsprung Project (Aber AC )

Janoš Vranek came third (15.14.66) in the Welsh National 5k Championships, held at the Leckwith track last Wednesday evening.

Coached by The Vorsprung Project, he managed to prove his credentials as one of Wales’ new middle-distance talents despite the hot evening, with times and performances affected.

In only his first year, he has had success from 800 metres up to 10k.

The Vorsprung Project coaching group employs its own unique and proven programmes, which, supports any ability in a wide variety of sports.

The project is currently working with sports clubs in north London, Liverpool and Wales, as well as individual runners of varying abilities world-wide, grass-roots football teams in west Wales, University football and athletic clubs, post-operative and injury rehabilitation, the NHS, various sports federation coaching departments and martial arts clubs.

Vorsprung works primarily with MET, PNF and Neuro-Dynamic methods to enhance the body-to-brain and brain-to-body communication pathways.

