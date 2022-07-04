Janoš completes mile race double with personal bests
Monday 4th July 2022 9:11 am
Janoš Vranek (The Vorsprung Project )
Janoš Vranek, coached by The Vorsprung Project, has won another mile race held in England.
The Aberystwyth Athletics Club runner completed his season’s mile race double last Wednesday at Manchester’s Sports City Stadium.
After winning his open-graded Roger Bannister’s Iffley Road mile race earlier this month, in a personal best time of 4.19.35 including a PB time for the 1,500m in 4.13.29, he has completed the double by winning the Manchester mile in a new mile and 1,500m PB (4.19.3 and 4.04 respectively).”
