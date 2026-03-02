Play then fluctuated between the two 22 metres with evenly contested rucks and both sides swapping possession in the loose in a 'to and fro' period of play. Good Aber breaks by Sarah Cotterell and Freya Gudgeon met solid Ammanford defence. An Aber scrum on half way released their backs and the home side gained territory. Another Aber scrum and rucks on the visitor's try line allowed Teri Jones to cross for a try converted by Jen Lawrence.