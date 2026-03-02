ABERYSTWYTH Ladies RFC lost 17 - 19 to Ammanford Ladies RFC in a friendly match at Cae Plascrug on Sunday, writes Graham Harris.
In an exciting game, two evenly matched sides fought out a contest that went right down to the wire, with Aber nearly snatching victory with the last play.
On a grey, drizzly day with a strong wind down the pitch, both sides gave their all in a friendly match that was fiercely competitive. Unfortunately, Ammanford could not field a front row and so scrums were uncontested.
From their kick off Ammanford, were soon pushing deep into Aber territory and a break by their backs resulted in Elli Mae Williams scoring an unconverted try. Aber won quick ball from the restart and, tapping penalties, drove to within 15 metres of Ammanford's try line. A break by Aber's forwards resulted in Ellie Watkins crashing over for an unconverted try.
Play then fluctuated between the two 22 metres with evenly contested rucks and both sides swapping possession in the loose in a 'to and fro' period of play. Good Aber breaks by Sarah Cotterell and Freya Gudgeon met solid Ammanford defence. An Aber scrum on half way released their backs and the home side gained territory. Another Aber scrum and rucks on the visitor's try line allowed Teri Jones to cross for a try converted by Jen Lawrence.
Half time score : Aberystwyth 12 Ammanford 5
Straight from the restart Ammanford were soon deep in Aber's half but solid defence pushed play back to half way. A lineout for the visitor's was poached by Aber but their possession was turned over and Ammanford's winger Elli Mae Williams ran in a try, a solo effort from 40 metres out, converted by Ffion James.
With the scores level both, sides were robustly contesting rucks and tapping penalties to keep as much possession as possible. A penalty to Ammanford on half way resulted in a line break and outside half Ffion James scored a try which she also converted.
Aber then exerted considerable pressure with good ball carries by Sian Heke keeping Aber's attacks going forward. A penalty to Aber resulted in an Aber scrum on the visitor's 22 metres and the ball was worked to Finlay Maccaulay who scored an unconverted try.
With just two points difference in the scores, excitement and tension was mounting. Aber stopped several promising Ammanford surges with excellent defence. Good work in the loose by Aber allowed a line break by flanker Poppy Dowse who raced to the Ammanford try line, only to be stopped by a last gasp try-saving tackle with the ball going forward and a relieved Ammanford welcomed the final whistle.
Final score: Aberystwyth 17 Ammanford 19
The sides were evenly matched in all parts of the game. It was a shame that scrums were uncontested so that aspect of both sides play could not be assessed.
A fiercely contested friendly. A thoroughly entertaining match with tension right up until the final whistle. Aber are showing improvement with each game played, with an excellent team spirit clearly evident.
Forward of the match - Sian Heke
Back of the match - Jen Lawrence
