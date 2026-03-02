THE City of Newport Half Marathon starts and finishes near the Usk riverfront and runs through the heart of the city of Newport and the historic village of Caerleon.
A scenic and relatively flat route attracted two Sarn Helen runners to compete. Running together Carwyn Davies and Eleri Rivers finished in a great time of 1:40:15.
The Highbridge Jewellers’ Bourton On The Water 10K is a fast, flat and traffic free race in the Cotswolds.
Starting and finishing in the heart of the village the course takes the runners on a two-lap scenic route of the village followed by an out and back section along Rissington Road.
The Summers Family made the trip across the border posting great results as usual.
Polly Summers had another stunning run to finish in 37:15 and was 7th female overall.
Brother Jo finished in 40:52 whilst mum Lou still carrying a niggling injury completed the course in 49:08.
