Division 1

1. Penparcau B – Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1, Pts 24.

2. Penparcau A – Played 3, Won 3, Lost 0, Pts 22.

3. Llanarth A – Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2, Pts 20.

4. Aberaeron A – Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Pts 15.

5. Aberaeron B – Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3, Pts 15.

6. Llandysul B – Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Pts 10.

7. Felindre A – Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Pts 9.

8. Rhydlewis A – Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Pts 8.

9. Llandysul A – Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Pts 8.

10. Rhydlewis B – Played 2, Won 0, Lost 2, Pts 4.

Division 2

1. Llanon – Played 4, Won 4, Lost 0, Pts 24.

2. Llandysul C – Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Pts 24.

3. Llanarth B – Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2, Pts 21.

4. Beulah A – Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Pts 20.

5. Felindre C – Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2, Pts 19.

6. Beulah B – Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Pts 16.

7. New Quay – Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3, Pts 14.

8. Felindre B – Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Pts 13.

9. Aberaeron C – Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3, Pts 13.

10. Aberaeron D – Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Pts 9.

11. Llandysul D – Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Pts 7.

