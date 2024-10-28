Division 1
1. Penparcau B – Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1, Pts 24.
2. Penparcau A – Played 3, Won 3, Lost 0, Pts 22.
3. Llanarth A – Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2, Pts 20.
4. Aberaeron A – Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Pts 15.
5. Aberaeron B – Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3, Pts 15.
6. Llandysul B – Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Pts 10.
7. Felindre A – Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Pts 9.
8. Rhydlewis A – Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Pts 8.
9. Llandysul A – Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Pts 8.
10. Rhydlewis B – Played 2, Won 0, Lost 2, Pts 4.
Division 2
1. Llanon – Played 4, Won 4, Lost 0, Pts 24.
2. Llandysul C – Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Pts 24.
3. Llanarth B – Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2, Pts 21.
4. Beulah A – Played 4, Won 3, Lost 1, Pts 20.
5. Felindre C – Played 4, Won 2, Lost 2, Pts 19.
6. Beulah B – Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Pts 16.
7. New Quay – Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3, Pts 14.
8. Felindre B – Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Pts 13.
9. Aberaeron C – Played 4, Won 1, Lost 3, Pts 13.
10. Aberaeron D – Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Pts 9.
11. Llandysul D – Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3, Pts 7.
www.ceredigionsnooker.org.uk