FFOSYFFIN’S Josh Tarling has been selected for the Ineos Grenadiers squad to take on the Vuelta a España.
Carlos Rodriguez and Thymen Arensman will lead the line-up supported by a strong and experienced group of riders including the ever-reliable Laurens de Plus, the flourishing Brandon Rivera, the fast-finishing Ecuadorian Jhonatan Narváez, impressive German youngster Kim Heiduk and the popular Oscar Rodriguez.
Making his Grand Tour debut at La Vuelta will be 20-year-old former Ysgol Aberaeron pupil Josh Tarling who will be looking to make his mark on race’s two individual time trials on stage one in Lisbon this Saturday, and in Madrid on 8 September.
Josh’s father Michael Tarling posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “It’s a hot and mountainous 3 weeks ahead for Josh!
“Given it’s the hilliest grand tour for years and he’s only 20 we’re not sure how deep into the race he’ll go but he’s sure to give it his all.
“It’s some rollercoaster, from Olympic debut to grand tour debut, proud as always.”
The INEOS Grenadiers lineup:
Thymen Arensman (24), Netherlands - for the fifth year running, the young Dutch GC contender lines up to race the Vuelta a España. Having taken sixth place at the Giro this year whilst supporting Geraint Thomas, he now takes aim at leadership for the team at his second Grand Tour of the season.
Kim Heiduk (24), Germany - starting at the Vuelta for the second time, the young German will be alongside Josh Tarling to help support the leaders over the flatter terrain.
Jhonatan Narváez (27), Ecuador - the opening stage winner of this year’s Giro d’Italia, the Ecuadorian will support the GC riders while also having the freedom to use his powerful attacking style to target stage wins.
Laurens de Plus (28), Belgium - as one of the peloton’s best support riders in the high mountains, Laurens will be invaluable for the GC contenders on the hardest mountain stages. He finished 10th at the Giro d’Italia in 2023, 15tth at this year’s Tour de France and fifth overall at the Criterium du Dauphine.
Brandon Rivera (28), Colombia - coming into the race off the back of a stage win at the Tour of Austria and taking second overall on GC, the ever-committed teammate will be there to support the two leaders as well look for opportunities to hunt a stage win.
Carlos Rodríguez (23), Spain - following a solid performance at the Tour de France, which sawthe young Spaniard finish seventh despite battling illness, Carlos continues to impress and will be aiming to challenge overall as our co-leader.
Josh Tarling (20), Wales - the young Welshman makes his Grand Tour debut at La Vuelta and will be one of the favourites to take wins in the two time trials on the first and last stages. His palmares within this discipline speaks for itself, lining up as the current European time trial champion as well as national time trial champion in 2023 and 2024
Oscar Rodríguez (29), Spain - this will be Oscar’s first participation in a Grand Tour for the INEOS Grenadiers and he will play an invaluable support role in the high mountains where he is naturally strong.