JOSH Tarling has finished second in the men’s under 23 British Road Race Championships.
Days after claiming back-to-back in the national time trials, the Ffosyffin rider picked up silver in the Saltburn sunshine on Sunday in a fiercely contested men’s race.
Taking in the iconic Saltburn Bank climb, the men’s race was contested over seven laps and 182km, as thousands descended onto the seaside to see the winners crowned.
Looking to ascend Saltburn Bank for the first time, a group of six put the hammer down to form a breakaway, including former national champion Connor Swift and Thursday’s national time-trial champion Josh Tarling (INEOS Grenadiers), as well as last year’s under-23 winner Sam Watson (GROUPAMA – FDJ).
The six were soon joined by the likes of Friday’s national circuit champion Lewis Askey (GROUPAMA – FDJ), Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech), Ollie Wood (Saint Piran), Owain Doull (EF Education – EasyPost), Tom Martin (Wheelbase CabTech Castelli), Matthew Brennan (Team Visma-Lease a Bike Development) and Bob Donaldson (Trinity Racing) - all of who continued to be active throughout the race.
Tarling, 20, eventually finished a fantastic seventh place overall and second in the under 23s.
The race was won by Josh’s Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Ethan Hayter.