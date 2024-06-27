TWO cyclists from Ceredigion are among the first 20 cyclists named by the British Olympic Association (BOA) to represent Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Josh Tarling and Stevie Williams are enjoying standout seasons and have been rewarded with the opportunity of making their Olympic debut.
Capel Dewi’s Williams, who overcame a near career-ending injury early in his professional journey, is known for his resilience and clever tactical racing knowledge.
The 28-year-old, who will take on the men’s road, has had a remarkable career, including a stage win at the 2022 Tour de Suisse and strong performances in various UCI World Tour events.
His real quality has shone through this, winning the Tour Down Under in January and the iconic Fleche Wallonne in April.
The course at the 2024 Olympics suits his punchy nature, particularly over the short, sharp climbs of Paris city centre, making him a formidable competitor when the race comes down to crunchtime.
The Israel-Premier Tech rider said: “I’ve always said I’m so proud to come from Wales and to be a Welsh-speaking Welshman.
“To see that Welsh dragon flag falling in the sky when I’m racing and all the kind words I receive from people in Aberystwyth and Wales is really special.”
Williams, who was named in IPT’s Tour de France contingent last week, added on being joined in the Olympics squad by Ffosyffin’s Josh Tarling: “Personally it’s amazing. I’ve been watching the Olympic Games since I was a small boy.
“To go to Paris next month will be a dream come true and then half of the team (road race) coming from Ceredigion that is also very special.”
Tarling’s’ impressive performances in recent competitions have secured him a place in the men’s road and time trial events.
Most notably, he won the British National Championships Time Trial last week, showcasing he is in great form and positioning him as a strong contender for Paris 2024.
Having proven himself as the best in the world as a junior, then stepping up to win medals at Elite Worlds and becoming a European Champion, the 20-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider is an exciting athlete to watch.
He will be the one that other world-class time trialists will want to beat whilst elected for the road race, his powerful engine will be crucial on the challenging course around Paris.
Josh’s father Michael posted on Facebook: “The fairytale continues. Unbelievably proud that Josh has been selected for the Time Trial and Road Race at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.
“From go-ride sessions around car parks with West Wales Cycle Racing to the biggest stage of all is incredible.
“So many people have helped him (and us) get this far and he’s always surprising us.”