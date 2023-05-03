CARDIGAN light-heavyweight Josh Mellor has sensationally won a Welsh senior title – less than a year after taking up boxing.
The 22-year-old topped the national 86kg class by beating Gurdas Singh (Somerton Rascals) on a unanimous decision at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens to complete a meteoric rise in the sport. Mellor – the man who came from nowhere – launched his title campaign by overcoming Craig Wilford (Caerau Ely) on a unanimous decision in the quarter-finals before adding the scalp of Jordan John (Cwmavon Hornets) by another unanimous decision in the semis.
“Josh has shown some superb boxing throughout the tournament, improving with every fight,” said delighted Cardigan ABC head coach Guy Croft.
“Josh only started boxing last year – having his first fight in December 2022 - then winning the novice championships in January. It’s a great achievement.”
Cardigan celebrations continued as Mikey O’Sullivan seized the Welsh youth 57kg championship by stopping Zak Meara (Llanrumney Phoenix) with a left hook to the body in the first round.
The Fishguard teenager had previously dispatched Milan Hricko (The Grange, Cardiff) on a second-round stoppage in the quarters prior to receiving a bye through to the finals.
Cardigan ABC have three entered in the schools and minors championship which start on 12 May.