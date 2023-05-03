The 22-year-old topped the national 86kg class by beating Gurdas Singh (Somerton Rascals) on a unanimous decision at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens to complete a meteoric rise in the sport. Mellor – the man who came from nowhere – launched his title campaign by overcoming Craig Wilford (Caerau Ely) on a unanimous decision in the quarter-finals before adding the scalp of Jordan John (Cwmavon Hornets) by another unanimous decision in the semis.