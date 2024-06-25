Presteigne races are one of the oldest in the racing calendar, a traditional meeting on Broadheath Common on theoutskirts of Presteigne which has provided local entertainment for decades.
Conditions on Saturday were ideal it was sunny and bright and the track was in superb condition.
The first races were the Novice heats which are always very competitive, in the first the back marker, Ceiron Spirit and Andrew Bevan from Maesmynis went through the opposition like a knife through butter, to register a good win, from front running Red Cash (Sargeant, Newbridge) while Greenhill Lucky (Price, Builth Wells) produced another good run to be third.
In the second heat Stateside Icon ran a classic race driven by Mathew Tromans for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey to come home ahead of best turned-out winner GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) while newly promoted Ithon Queen (Reynolds, Orleton) was third.
In the first Open heat Juicy Wiggle and Lee Price made the most of pole position to secure a win for the Weigel family from Llanddewi Velfrey, with the other gate horse Carrie on Fred (Middleton, Llandrindod) in second and Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) despite a 50 yard trail secured third.
Alibis Dream has returned to form for Sam Lloyd from Gladestry driven by Oliver Jones winning in front of the dependable Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) while the other 50 yard trail horse Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) secured his place in the final by claiming third.
The next races were the Baby Novices, in the first the lightly raced Lockitdownlou owned, trained and driven by Oliver Jones from Evenjobb made an impressive start to his career winning from the powerful Ladyford Buddy (Gale, Gorslas) while another recent newcomer Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) was third. Fold Allstar ran a cracking race with his owner Lorna Bird from Evenjobb in the seat, to win from the steadily improving Brywins Saturn (Rowlands, Nantmel) while Manceys Deuce (Hawkes, Orleton) produced another good run to be third.
After the break the two Nurseries introduced several newcomers to the sport. In the first the talented Evenwood Itchyfeet (Mills, Llanddewi) driven by Richard Staples ran an impressive race to qualify for the punters’ races, in second was Ayr Zac (Boxhall, Brecon) while first time in a race, the homebred Hillbilly Jackson and Andrew Bevan from Maesmynis was third.
Penlanganol JR has enjoyed several runs this season, improving with each race, so it was no surprise when he led over the winning line for the Jones family from Cribyn while Dernol Lucky Strike the latest homebred from the Wozencraft stable at Llangurig was second and Andrew Bevan’s other first-timer Dai’s Silver Talk was third.
The Novice final was an interesting race with the newly recruited Ithon Queen and owner Sam Reynolds from Orleton in the seat providing a thrilling race beating the talented GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) with Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) running on into third.
Zulu Warrior was the heroine in the Non Whip race as she and owner Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn raced over the line in front of Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) while Fold Showman (Perks, Presteigne) was third.
There were four competitors in the Junior race this week, two horses driven and two ridden. It was the two sulky horses who battled it out for first place, with Maddy Davies from Orleton with the family’s Maceys Deuce first past the post, while the long time leader Jacob Bird on the Perks family pony Fold Allstar was second, back marker Luminite steered by Elin Lewis from Llanbister made up a lot of ground to be third while Lola Mills was only a short distance away with Brywins Saturn.
The Dash was 5 furlongs and so it was fast and furious from the outset, and it was the quick starting Best in Flight driven by David Arrowsmith for Tracy Gale from Gorslas who could not be caught despite the efforts of Fold Megastar (Bird, Evenjobb) and Beg For Mercy (Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn).
The final race of the day was the Open Final where the spirited Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) driven by Lee Price swept into the lead on the back straight to claim victory from the fast finishing Ontop Shouda Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) with the much improved Alibis Dream (Lloyd, Gladestry) in third.
The big open track on Presteigne common provided another good afternoon of racing with some very close finishes, next week the New Radnor track gives opportunities for clever horses and canny drivers. Racing is on Saturday June 29th at New Radnor starting at 1.30pm.