There were four competitors in the Junior race this week, two horses driven and two ridden. It was the two sulky horses who battled it out for first place, with Maddy Davies from Orleton with the family’s Maceys Deuce first past the post, while the long time leader Jacob Bird on the Perks family pony Fold Allstar was second, back marker Luminite steered by Elin Lewis from Llanbister made up a lot of ground to be third while Lola Mills was only a short distance away with Brywins Saturn.