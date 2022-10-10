Junior runners coached by The Vorsprung Project show their prowess
Several junior runners coached by The Vorsprung Project have been showing that they are benefitting from the project’s world-leading work.
At the Ras Hwyl Rheidol Fun Run, Anwen Whitehead came third in the woman’s race (first junior), Arthur Finney was second in the junior race and the first boy home, and Rose Mallows was third in the junior race (second girl home).
The Vorsprung Project’s neuro-dynamic teachings, with sessions lead by paediatric exercise physiology specialist, are not simply improving performance in children who partake in sports. The unique work helps enhance children’s fundamental motor skills, proprioceptors, balance and co-ordination, as well as reducing symptoms related to Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, OCD, social anxiety, Autism, Aspergers, et al.
A Vorsprung Project spokesperson said: “Children should not be ‘trained’ and nothing they do at sports clubs will put them ahead of their natural maturation.
“ut, what The Vorsprung Project does is to teach skills, techniques and reduces the symptoms related to certain conditions. In doing this, children’s whole lives are enhanced, without interrupting a child’s growth (physically and emotionally).”
