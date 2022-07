Lampeter Bowling Club’s new competition a success despite bad weather

Tournament sponsors (Lampeter Tree Services & D&P Builders) with the winners from Lampeter, Whitland and Aberystwyth ( Lampeter Bowling Club )

Lampeter Bowling Club held its new format Open Triples Competition on Saturday, 18 June.

A fast and competitive form of the game saw 44 matches scheduled to be played in one day, with teams entered from across Wales and a prize fund of over £1,000.

With music, fast turnarounds and a continually sizzling BBQ a great time was had by all.

Despite the wonderful weather on the day a thunderstorm actually made the green unplayable at the semi-final stage.

The prize money was shared between the semi-finalists as play could not continue.