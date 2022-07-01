Lampeter Bowling Club’s new competition a success despite bad weather
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Friday 1st July 2022 11:15 am
Share
Tournament sponsors (Lampeter Tree Services & D&P Builders) with the winners from Lampeter, Whitland and Aberystwyth (Lampeter Bowling Club )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Lampeter Bowling Club held its new format Open Triples Competition on Saturday, 18 June.
A fast and competitive form of the game saw 44 matches scheduled to be played in one day, with teams entered from across Wales and a prize fund of over £1,000.
With music, fast turnarounds and a continually sizzling BBQ a great time was had by all.
Despite the wonderful weather on the day a thunderstorm actually made the green unplayable at the semi-final stage.
The prize money was shared between the semi-finalists as play could not continue.
Pictured are tournament sponsors (Lampeter Tree Services & D&P Builders) with the winners from Lampeter, Whitland and Aberystwyth.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |