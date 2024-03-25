LEAGUE Champions Royal A are now also League Cup Winners in The Dolgellau & District Pool League.
On Sunday the final of the KO Cup was played at Garthangharad in Llwyngwril, Royal A captained by Bobby Griffith taking on Torrent Hustlers skippered by Dion Jones, the format being eight singles and two doubles frames.
The Barmouth side led 3-1 after the first four games, wins for Andy Hills, Luke Hills and Dominic Bailey, Tom Jones replying for the Torrent.
The second set of singles were shared to make it 5-3 to the Royal A, Luke and Dominic each winning for the second time while Dion Jones and Sean Jones notched up a frame apiece for the Hustlers.
Bobby and Andy then won the first doubles game to make it a winning score of 6-3 in favour of Royal A, Luke having an eight-ball clearance on the night, his second of the season.
Royal A will be looking to complete the Treble when they play Cross Keys in the Shield Final on 14 April.
The Treble was last done in 2017 by Min y Môr.
Earlier in the week Torrent beat hosts Min y Môr 8-2 in the semi-final second leg to reach the KO Cup final 13-7 on aggregate.
For the Torrent there were two wins apiece for Elfyn Dafydd, Brian Roberts and Tom Edwards, George Chapman having an eight-ball clearance for Min y Môr.
In a League match on Sunday home team Cross Keys defeated Royal B 11-1, three winning frames each for Ben Reddicliffe, Asier Pabesio and Anthony Reeve, Craig Roberts the solitary winner for the visitors.