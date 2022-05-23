Little mare Second Affair gives flawless display to win at Tair Gwaith

It was a glorious afternoon on Saturday for the second race meeting of the season, where the upgraded facilities of bar and café at Tair Gwaith were much appreciated. The venue is now equal to any racing stadium in the country.

The racing was competitive, the horses shining with fitness, and several close finishes made for some good entertainment.

The first race as usual was the Nursery which is a non-betting race for the youngsters making their way in the sport. Zulu Warrior owned, trained and driven by Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn is a young mare who was impressive last year, and on her debut this season suggested she will be one to watch.

Nursery winner Zulu Warrior ( WALES & BORDER COUNTIES HARNESS RACING )

In second place was Dernol Ebony (Staples, Merthyr) who ran a good race while Ithon Papa (Rowlands, Nantmel) was third having made a good recovery, after a terrible mistake while challenging for the lead.

The Novice race was the first race for the punters. Olympics on his first outing of the season, driven by Andrew Hardwick, led the way but the talented Lawless with owner Wayne Elder from Blaencelyn on board, sprinted up the home straight to secure a narrow victory from Olympics (Mills, Llanddewi) while last week’s winner Luminite (Collingwood, Huntington) was third.

Novice winner Lawless ( WALES & BORDER COUNTIES HARNESS RACING )

In the Grade B, the ever popular Whiskyandwater on his first appearance this season was driven by Andrew Hardwick, while owner Fran Morgan from Knighton is on the side-lines due to injury. They led for the whole of the race but on the run-in Blythview JJ driven by Mathew Williams for the Pike family from Merthyr just got to the line in front, while Llwyns Mercy (Collingwood, Huntington) claimed the third rosette.

Baby Novice winner GG Rogue ( WALES & BORDER COUNTIES HARNESS RACING )

In the Baby Novice race an accident on the first corner meant a re-start. Luckily both horse and driver escaped with only bruises. GG Rogue with David Arrowsmith driving for Steve Lloyd from Painscastle dictated the pace and despite the efforts of Blackfield Okeydoky (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) they claimed victory by a nose from another fast finisher Lanehouse Girl (Lewis, Llanbister).

The final race was the Grade A with the four participants all worthy champions in their own right, but it was the little mare Second Affair driven by Mathew Tromans who ran a fluent race in front. Despite being challenged she gave a flawless display and is fast becoming a crowd favourite for the Perks family from Presteigne with the evergreen Lakeside Pan (Elder, New Quay) in second and Ontop Shouder Cuda (Bevan, Llanddewi) running on to be third.