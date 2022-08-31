Llandre tennis courts reopen after work to repair Storm Arwen damage
Subscribe newsletter
Llandre has hosted its first tennis open day to signal the official reopening of the Llandre Courts following construction work to repair storm damage back in November 2021.
Despite searing temperatures, 40 children split into two age categories (4-8yrs / 9-16yrs) attended the session on on Sunday, 14 August, which was arranged by Geneu’r Glyn Community Council and delivered in partnership with We Do Tennis, a community interest company that deliver tennis coaching and venue support across the UK - We Do Tennis C.I.C
The Llandre Courts are a well-used and popular facility accessed not only by the immediate community but enjoyed by many from the surrounding villages of north Ceredigion including Bow Street Borth and Talybont.
In late in November 2021 Storm Arwen took the back wall and fencing down in heavy winds, rendering the courts unsafe for use for the spring and early summer of 2022.
Led by the Geneu’r Glyn Community Council, Afan Construction were contracted to repair the damage and by now the courts are back in full working order.
Event organiser Peter James said: “It was great to see so much interest in the Open Day and the children enjoying themselves and developing their skills under the expert tuition of Nikki and Tim from We Do Tennis.
“These courts have always been well used and have produced some excellent players over the years.
“The level of interest generated by the event has been great, and from all ages too – hopefully we can continue to work alongside We Do Tennis to host further sessions and plan ahead together to consider how to best invest in the facility to boost participation levels and safeguard the courts for future generations.”
We Do Tennis director Nigel Hunter said: “We Do Tennis love working with passionate people to safeguard tennis and see the game grow.
“It was brilliant to see another facility come back to life and with such enthusiasm and interest from local people.
“We are excited to build on this and work towards establishing a regular weekly coaching programme for the community.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |