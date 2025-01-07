Machynlleth’s second-ever Wild Ride was a ‘wild success’ as a new date has been set for the accessible mountain biking event.
Dyfi Mountain Biking community group organised the event on 13 July 2024 creating a non-competitive day taking riders along the finest trails in the area.
The day saw over 50 riders careering along climbing routes up to the ancient battleground of Hyddgen across marshalled 20 and 30km routes usually only available during race events.
The climb was followed by a return to the town via “some tight and technical forest trails to challenge even the best riders”.
The event was only the second of its kind hosted in Machynlleth and was so successful that the next date has already been set for Saturday 21 June, with entries going live on 1 February.
Dyfi Mountain Biking is now looking for commercial sponsors to keep the day accessible.
David Evans, director of the community interest company, said: “Dyfi Mountain Biking was initially formed to develop, protect and promote mountain biking in the Dyfi area.
“Since the area has hit the global spotlight, we now aim to ensure the community benefits from the mountain biking taking place on its doorstep.
“We wanted to raise money to enable mountain biking opportunities for young local residents, using all profits from this event to provide mountain bike lessons to the youth club and children’s summer program.”
The town Mayor Jeremy Paige officially opened the event on the day, whilst other businesses including bakeries joined to provide baked goods at the halfway point and Machynlleth Rugby Club hosted a space for riders to relax, hydrate and eat afterwards.
The fundraising at the event meant the organisation was able to donate £500 this Christmas to both Machynlleth Youth Club/ Ieuenctid Mach Youth and the town nursery - Machynlleth’s Community Children’s Project.