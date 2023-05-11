Competitors travelled to the hills near Cregrina for the latest round of the Mid Wales Trials Championship on Sunday, organised by Llandrindod Wells and Districts Motorcycle club, writes Malcolm Bates.
Former multi-Welsh Trials Champion, Gary Jenkins of Newtown, made a rare appearance and showed all that he had lost none of his old skills by beating the previous round’s winner Llandrindod’s Josh Hill in the Experts class.
Meanwhile, Machynlleth’s David Richards maintained his good form to take the win in the Intermediate class from Brecon’s Lynn Davies and Darowen’s Meilyr Evans.
While in the Youth Inter class Hereford’s Edwyn James just got the better of Brianna King of Llandrindod.
For once, the hotly contested Clubman course had a clear winner in Ross on Wye’s Gordon Brown winning by 18 marks. Second place went to Llandrindod’s Steven Plain who just pipped Welshpool’s Neil Bowden by a tie decider closely followed by Cross Gates’ Joe Griffin and Cregina’s own Ben Davies who was on home turf.
On the Clubman Twin Shock class Maesmynis’ Paul Powell got the better of Presteigne’s Stuart Ruell. More success for the Brown family came with brother, Ken Brown taking the sportsman win whilst niece Becky Brown emulated her father Gordon by winning the Youth Sportsman class ahead of Welshpool’s Evan Bowden.