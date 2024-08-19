IT has been another busy weekend for members and friends of Madoc Yacht Club at Porthmadog. The rowers were invited to Fort Belan by the owner Christopher Blundell and Dr.Paul Nickson, a member of the Friends of Fort Belan for a picnic and tour of the fort.
As a social row this gave members of all abilities a chance to take part, and there was enough interest to fill two Celtic Long boats and a double scull.
The rowers set off from Caernarfon and rowed down the Menai Strait towards the sandy Belan Peninsula, with the Irish Sea to the west and Foryd Bay to the east.
The fort was an imposing sight as the Celtics approached, with canons on the foreshore. They were given a warm welcome by Christopher and Paul and after their picnic on the lawn near the forts harbour, they were given a guided tour before rowing back to Caernarfon, landing near the castle.
As the rowers headed off with their Celtic Long Boats other MYC members gathered at Porthmadog harbour for a nine-mile charity walk. Organised by MYC bar steward, Mike Morris, 11 members and four dogs set off on a circular route to Wern Bridge, Black Rock Sands and back via the coast path, to MYC’s garden for well deserved refreshment.
The activities brought together members from all aspects of the club. Clare Oakley, a train driver from the Ffestiniog and West Highland Railway rowed, whilst her partner Matt also from the railway joined the charity walkers. David and Ruth Taylor who moor their yacht at the club were walking, although on Monday morning Ruth will be back on the water training for the ‘Monster the Loch’, an endurance row along the length of Loch Ness on 21 September.
The money raised from the walk will go to this year’s nominated charities, one of which is the RNLI.
Next Sunday, 24 August members will again be in action to raise money for the RNLI with a Regatta. There will be stalls, games, BBQ and cake. Music and fun provided by Mike Morris throughout the day. The activities start at 10.30am.
At 12.30pm on Sunday, 25 August MYC Porthmadog Rowers invite anyone who would like to row a Celtic Long Boat, to join them for their open day. There will be experienced and novice rowers on hand to give you the opportunity to jump in a seat and row out of the harbour towards Borth y Gest.
If you wish to contact us please do so on either [email protected] or myc-rowing .co.uk , alternatively visit their Facebook page at Madoc Yacht Club