Maiden international win for Meirion Evans at Ulster Rally
Subscribe newsletter
Meirion Evans and co-driver Jonathan Jackson were emphatic winners of Ulster Rally, the final round in the 2022 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.
Evans said after claiming their maiden international victory and first win in Ireland, after several runner-up finishes: “It was a long time coming, no words. Thanks to everyone.”
The Welsh pair in their Volkswagen Polo R5 had a slim chance of nudging ahead of long-term Irish Tarmac Rally Championship leaders Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes going into the Ulster Rally, held on Friday and Saturday.
But Evans’ tally on Ulster’s double-points finale wasn’t enough to beat Moffett, who finished fourth which was enough to seal their second Irish Tarmac title.
Evans, from Pumsaint, added: “This is only our second year doing the [Irish Tarmac] championship so I think it makes sense to come back.
“There isn’t anything I would rather do instead, to be honest.”
Desi Henry led the way after Friday’s first three stages holding an 18.5-second overnight advantage but an accident on Saturday morning brought his rally to an early end.
That handed the advantage to Evans and Jackson who drove immaculately on Ulster’s incredibly challenging terrain for a memorable maiden international rally win, over two minutes ahead of Jonny Greer.
Ulster Rally results (top five):
1 Evans – Jackson (Polo R5), 1:30:17.5s
2 Greer – Burns (C3 Rally2), +2:05.3s
3 Mitchell – McCrudden (Fiesta Rally2), +2:25.3
4 Moffett – Hayes (i20 R5), +2:55.1
5 Biggerstaff – Nestor (Fiesta R5), +4:35.4
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |