Makeshift Dolgellau side well beaten by leaders Denbigh
DENBIGH 335 for 7 beat DOLGELLAU 111 by 224 runs
North Wales League
Dolgellau sent a makeshift team to play at Division One league leaders and now promoted Denbigh, and suffered the consequences, the gap between the sides 224 runs. Opting to bat first Denbigh amassed 335 for 7 from their 45 overs and then dismissed Dolgellau for 111 in the 26th over.
There were three half centurions for the hosts, opener Gerallt Lyall top scored with 68, 11 fours, Harrison Jones made 62, eight fours and a six, and Archie Sussex struck 53 from 38 balls faced.
Lyall and Sam Lewis opened up with a partnership of 104 and after Lewis was out for 42, seven fours, Lyall and Harrison Jones also had an alliance of 104 to take it to 208 for 2 in 32 overs.
Lewis was caught by skipper Stuart Evans off Moc Llywelyn and Lyall bowled, for his 68, by Joe Williamson who also had Jones caught by the keeper Rob Humphreys for his 62 to make it 221 for 3.
Skipper Tom Schrimshaw added 53 for the fourth wicket, the latter caught by Matthew Maslin off Richard Rees for 24. Andy Clarke was bowled by Morgan Yorke for 20 and Darren Nixon bowled by Llywelyn.
Archie Sussex raced to his fifty from 34 balls and was on 53 when Phil Leeds took an excellent one-handed catch giving Yorke a second wicket. Stuart Griffiths, 12 not out and Joe L,ewis were at the crease when Denbigh closed on 335 for 7.
Three bowlers had 2 wickets each, Llywelyn 2 for 60, Yorke 2 for 63 and Williamson 2 for 76. Rees had 1 for 52, Maslin 0 for 40 and Leeds 0 for 39 off 9 overs.
When it was Dolgellau’s turn in the middle only three batters managed to notch double figures. Opener Stuart Evans top scored, striking four boundaries in his 32 before becoming the first of five wickets for spinner Joe Lewis, caught by the keeper Schrimshaw. Yorke made 17 and opener Leeds 10 as the visitors folded for 111 off 25.2 overs. Joe Lewis finished with 5 for 25 from 8.2 overs and he was supported by Harrison Jones who took 3 for 8 from 4 overs, while Alec Lewis had 1 for 45 from 9 overs. Harrison also held 2 catches and Alec 1 catch.
Saturday’s match ball was sponsored by Gwin Dylanwad Wine, Dolgellau.
Saturday - DOLGELLAU 2nds 70 lost to LLANRWST 2nds 98 by 28 runs.
Sunday - LLANRWST 2nds 122 for 5 beat DOLGELLAU 2nds 121 for 7 by 5 wickets.
Dolgellau 2nds had two Division Four matches against Llanrwst 2nds over the weekend and although not managing to win played some good cricket in two close games.
Only skipper Alex Yorke and Tom Conde played twice, 19 players taking part in total for Dolgellau. At the Marian on Saturday Llanrwst totalled 98 which proved to be better than the hosts’ 70 all out. Skipper Dewi Parry top scored for the visitors with 26, Joseph Guy made 18, Robert Parry 14 and Nick Bould 12. Iwan Parry claimed 3 for 21, Jack Williams 3 for 27, Dan Conde 1 for 14, Lowri Parry 1 for 10 and Tom Conde 1 for 3. Dan and Tom had a catch apiece, as did Niki Williams and keeper Sam Jones. The main run getters for Dolgellau were Jack Williams 21, Dan Conde 17 and Tom Conde 11 as Robert Parry took 3 for 9 from 8 overs.
On Sunday Dolgellau made 121 for 7, Alex Yorke 36, Morgan Yorke 29, Alun Roberts 12 not out, Rhys Llywelyn 11 not out, Jack Parry 4 for 29. Llanrwst got to a winning 122 for 5 in the 34th over, Nick Bould 33 not out as opener, Callum McMillan 26, skipper Matty Lloyd 16, Jack Parry 10 not out. Ellis Rogers claimed 2 for 30, Morgan Yorke only gave away 7 runs from 9 overs taking 1 wicket, Dyfan Hughes 1 for 12 and Tom Conde 1 for 18.
Menai Bridge (304-6) beat Pwllheli (223) by 81 runs
MENAI Bridge skipper Gethin Roberts posted an unbeaten 77 to keep his side on course for the Premier Division title.
The home side chose to bat and raced to 304-6 off 50 overs. He was ably supported by Jack Gower (59) and Robbie Jones (44).
For Pwllheli, Logan Rhys Morgan took 3-40 and Christopher Taylor 3-49.
In reply, Christopher Taylor led the way with 116 not out – his joint highest first team score – in a total of 223 all out.
It was his third ton of a season, where he has amassed 964 league runs.
