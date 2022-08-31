Makeshift Dolgellau side well beaten by leaders Denbigh

When it was Dolgellau’s turn in the middle only three batters managed to notch double figures. Opener Stuart Evans top scored, striking four boundaries in his 32 before becoming the first of five wickets for spinner Joe Lewis, caught by the keeper Schrimshaw. Yorke made 17 and opener Leeds 10 as the visitors folded for 111 off 25.2 overs. Joe Lewis finished with 5 for 25 from 8.2 overs and he was supported by Harrison Jones who took 3 for 8 from 4 overs, while Alec Lewis had 1 for 45 from 9 overs. Harrison also held 2 catches and Alec 1 catch.