PENPARCAU’s Martin Thomas is celebrating after throwing his first competitive nine darter.
The bricklayer achieved perfection in his last 64 Challenge Tour 16 clash against Dennie Olde Kalter at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
Tom’o, who missed another attempt to finish in nine at the event, kept his cool to hit two 180s, 60, treble 19 and double 12 for the perfect leg against Kalter, who went on to win the match 5-2.
The 51-year-old, who now has 23 nine darters to his name, said it was a “real buzz” to throw his first one in competition.
He said: “You’re supposed to stay quiet but I let out a little bit of a roar!
“I got to keep the board after the official and the player marked it.”
Next up for Martin is the Champion of Champions in Cardiff on 26 August.