Medi Harris in 50m backstroke final tonight
Borth y Gest swimmer Medi Harris will be going for gold at the final of the Women’s 50m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games tonight.
Harris, who was crowned British 100m Backstroke champion at Ponds Forge in Sheffield earlier this year, won her heat in 28.03 seconds just ahead of Australian Kaylee McKeown and stepped it up in the semi final with a quicker time of 27.66 just behind Canadian Kylie Masse in 27.47.
A former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medalist, Medi is the Welsh record holder after she smashed the previous standard set by former European champion Georgia Davies in February.
The final is at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre tonight, scheduled for 7.51pm.
Harris won the bronze medal in the final of the 100m backstroke on Sunday.
She finished behind McKeown and Masse and will be looking to challenge them again as she enjoys a standout maiden senior season.
She said after her receiving her medal on Sunday night: “I’ve just started competing against these guys so it’s special to be in the final with them and on the podium.
“I can’t describe what I’m feeling. If you’d have told me a year ago that I’d be competing here never mind winning a medal I wouldn’t have believed you.”
