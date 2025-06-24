Meirion then fought back from a small overshoot at the start of the third and final day to record two fastest, two second fastest and one third fastest time on the final five stages to reduce the gap to the leader from 30.1 seconds (after SS15) to just 20.5 seconds at the finish, to finish runner-up (behind Callum Devine/Noel O'Sullivan) for the second time on one of the Irish Tarmac Championship’s most demanding events.