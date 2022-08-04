Meirion Evans ‘happy’ to secure fourth podium finish
Meirion Evans secured his fourth podium finish of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship campaign on the Cork 20 International Rally over the weekend.
Finishing third kept the Newcastle Emlyn driver in the title hunt heading to Ulster Rally’s ITRC decider.
The event was won by Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes who clinched victory number four of their stunning campaign.
The Hyundai i20 R5 duo was pushed to the limit by Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan after Cork 20’s overnight leaders Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble crashed out on Sunday’s opening stage.
Evans said: “The pace and the feeling have been quite good today.
“I can be happy that we were able to stick with the boys before the last loop.”
Moffett had a 11.6 second advantage going into Sunday which was reduced dramatically to 3.1 seconds following a final day charge by Devine.
Moffett and Devine’s duel followed Fisher’s demise on Stage 10. He had held a 16.9-second lead after three stage wins on Saturday afternoon.
Evans in his VW Polo GTI R5 notched his first fastest time of the rally on Badgers Hill and moved into third less than 25 seconds off the lead,
But he was too far back to challenge Moffett and Devine and opted to run used tyres for Cork 20’s last loop of stages.
The last event is the Ulster Rally on 19-20 August.
