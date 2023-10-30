Min y Môr, Barmouth, went to the top of the Dolgellau & District Pool League table on Sunday when they had a 9-3 home victory over bottom side Royal B.
Simon Shewring kept up his good form by winning his three frames for the hosts, George Chapman also winning three times.
Royal B captain Aled Parry won twice for his side.
There was an unusual occurrence when the Royal A entertained Garthangharad.
In the match, which consists of 12 singles games, Royal A stormed into a 6-0 lead, but undaunted, Garth clawed their way back, winning all of the next six frames as the match finished in a 6-6 draw.
Skipper Kieran Roberts won the last game for the visitors to earn his team a draw.
The Fairbourne Golf Club v Cross Keys match was postponed due to there being a Halloween party at the venue. That’s the spirit!
Min y Môr now have 47 points at the top, three teams within seven points of the leaders.
Results: Min y Môr 9, Royal B 3; Royal A 6, Garthangharad 6; Fairbourne Golf P, Cross Keys P
Fixtures, 5 November: Cross Keys v Royal A; Garthangharad v Min y Môr; Royal B v Torrent Hustlers