ALED Wyn Morgans moved into the lead of the Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship after a breakthrough performance on the Dunoon Presents Argyll Rally (19–20 June).
The Aberystwyth driver continued his remarkable debut season in a Fiesta Rally2 by securing his first overall Protyre Asphalt podium finish, underlining both his pace and consistency. On only his sixth event in the car, Morgans delivered a mature and controlled drive on some of the most challenging sealed stages in the UK, maintaining his 100 per cent finishing record in 2026.
That consistency has been key. A string of high-scoring results across the opening four rounds means Morgans now heads the drivers’ standings for the first time in his career, with co-driver Jack Bowen also leading the co-drivers’ table. For a competitor who stepped up from an Escort Mk2 programme, his rapid adaptation to Rally2 machinery has been one of the standout stories of the season.
While Morgans’ rise to the top of the standings was the headline development, the Argyll Rally itself was won by Jason Pritchard, who claimed maximum points after a determined fightback in his North Road Garage/Guttercrest Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.
Co-driven by Phil Clarke, Pritchard’s event began in difficult fashion when a broken wheel on the Dunoon town stage dented both time and confidence, leaving him second overnight. However, he responded by taking the lead on Saturday’s opening stage and drove with measured precision on increasingly tricky conditions to secure his first Protyre Asphalt win since last year’s Manx National Rally.
“It was a difficult start to the event, breaking a wheel in the first half a mile of the spectator stage which knocked my confidence,” said Pritchard. “But Saturday felt much better. I was still cautious on the damp sections, although the Toyota is a dream to drive on the bumpy roads.”
The victory lifts the Builth Wells driver from 17th to sixth in the standings, firmly bringing him into title contention alongside the championship leader Morgans.
Behind him, Alex Vassallo and Chris Lees secured second place after leading overnight despite an early off and a wet-weather set-up on largely dry roads. A closely fought battle with Pritchard on Saturday eventually swung in the latter’s favour, with Vassallo finishing 25 seconds adrift and moving up to eighth in the points.
Brad Cole was another driver to impress. Still early in his Rally2 career, the Somerton driver looked set for a maiden Asphalt podium before a late puncture cost him dearly. He ultimately missed out by just two seconds, but still climbed to second in the championship standings — 16 points behind Morgans, albeit having already dropped a score.
Despite the strong performances from his rivals, it is Morgans who now controls the championship narrative. His blend of consistency, growing confidence in the Fiesta Rally2 and ability to deliver results without drama has given him a valuable early-season advantage. With others only just beginning to build momentum, Morgans has positioned himself as the benchmark heading into the second half of the campaign.
2026 Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship – top 6 Drivers’ overall after Round 4:1, Aled Wyn Morgans, 95pts; 2, Brad Cole, 79pts; 3, Lee Edwards, 74pts; 4, Stef Davies, 63pts; 5, Sam Touzel, 60pts; 6, Jason Pritchard 58pts.
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