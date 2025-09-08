JON Armstrong delivered the performance of his career at the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion [5–7 September], claiming not only his first Probite British Rally Championship win but also a breakthrough maiden FIA European Rally Championship victory.
Partnered by Shane Byrne in a Pirelli-equipped M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2, the Northern Irishman was in irresistible form across the three-day Welsh closed-road event.
Apart from a spin and minor impact on Saturday morning, Armstrong was untouchable, setting a relentless pace on the tricky moorland stages.
Whilst Friday and Saturday were largely dry, Sunday saw torrential rain across the stages, but Armstrong excelled in both, finishing over half a minute clear of the chasing pack and underlining his credentials as one of Europe’s top rallying prospects.
“We’re here”, exclaimed an emotional Armstrong.
“We cried on the long journey down from the stop line [of the final stage] to here. [I’m] so, so happy.
“Before the last stage, I was really in the mindset to get through.
“We had a big lead and I was getting a bit emotional, so I just decided to take no risks.
“We had a clean run on the last stage, a good stage before, too, and we were so much faster than everyone.
“We had the pace this weekend and to get my first international win, I’m so so happy!
“It’s been my favourite weather this afternoon with the rain, you just have to believe in yourself and try to feel the grip.
“Shane [Byrne] has done a great job too on the notes and it’s just fantastic to see M-Sport 1-2 for both ERC & BRC; what more could we ask for.”
Chasing him all the way to the finish was Estonian rising star Romet Jürgenson, who, with Siim Oja, alongside, produced a career-best drive on asphalt.
Traditionally stronger on gravel, Jürgenson adapted superbly to the fast, technical Welsh roads, finishing 29.2 seconds behind M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 team-mate Armstrong after a nail-biting final loop.
His speed not only secured a stunning ERC runner-up spot but also elevated him into the top three of the British Rally Championship standings, marking him as a future star capable of winning anywhere.
Behind them, William Creighton and Liam Regan kept their title ambitions alive with third place in the BRC fight and fifth overall.
With both Fords finishing ahead, it wasn’t enough to wrap up the championship early, and the Michelin-equipped Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 pairing didn’t have the pace to match the front-runners, however, a podium is an important result in the BRC title race.
Callum Black returned an impeccable drive on his ERC debut to secure fourth spot in his Fiesta Rally2 with Jack Morton on the notes.
Black’s international experience is limited, but he rose to the occasion, and fourth overall was the reward for a consistent performance in tricky conditions.
Creighton’s Castrol MEM team-mate and closest title rival Meirion Evans, of Lampeter, mounted a determined recovery drive after an early setback.
Despite sliding off the road in spectacular fashion on the punishing 33km Y Diafol stage, Evans clawed his way back through the leaderboard to finish fifth in the BRC classification.
That result keeps the championship alive, forcing the battle to go down to the wire on the gravel of the Cambrian Rally later this year.
The Junior BRC once again delivered a sensational battle with the winner decided by just 4.1 seconds after over 180km of competitive driving.
Kyle McBride and Darragh Mullen emerged victorious in their Peugeot 208 Rally4 after a tense duel with Joseph Kelly and Killian McArdle throughout the weekend.
McBride had set the pace early, but disaster struck on Y Diafol when his Peugeot 208 Rally4 went into road mode, dropping him out of contention.
Kelly capitalised and moved ahead, only to be reeled in by McBride over the rain-soaked Sunday stages.
McBride’s victory means the Junior title fight remains alive into the final round.Kudos must also go to Meghan O’Kane and Nikki Addison who had a mountain to climb to even make it to the start of their maiden International event.
Despite encountering several car issues, the all-female Fiesta R2 team secured their first Junior BRC podium in impressive fashion.
The Open Rally Title was sealed in style by Sam Touzel and Max Freeman, who dominated the asphalt rally from the outset in their Fiesta Rally2.
Completing their tar-only campaign unbeaten, the Jersey driver claimed the championship by finishing comfortably ahead of Dylan Davies and Mark Glennerster in their Skoda Fabia R5.
The Fiesta crew of John Morrison and Callum Young rounded out the Open podium.Local hero Chris Richmond-Hand battled all rally long with Rob Cotton’s Subaru Impreza in the National Rally title chase, but a misfire on Saturday and the rain on the final day handed the advantage to the four-wheel-drive machine.
It was Cotton and co-driver Richard Crozier who took the win, although Hand’s result was enough to give co-driver Izzie Holman the National Co-Drivers’ title in the process.
Alyn Welsby and Dan Parsons secured third in their Escort.The Probite British Rally Championship now heads north to the Lewis & Hunter Cambrian Rally, where the title fight will go down to the wire on the classic gravel stages of North Wales.
While Creighton remains in the box seat, Evans’ heroic fightback in Ceredigion has ensured the championship will be decided in the forests, setting up a grandstand finale to the 2025 season.
