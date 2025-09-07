CRYMYCH’S strong start to their Costcutter Ceredgion League Division One campaign continued with a 4-0 win against Pencader United on Saturday.
Arwel Davies, John Williams and Ross McDonald set them on their way in the first half with Rhodri George taking his tally to nine for the season to make it 4-0 on 54 minutes.
Newcastle Emlyn trail by a point, having played one more game, after they beat Maesglas 2-1.
Joshua Bennet and Wil Williams gave the hosts the advantage with substitute Kyle Rowland replying for Maesglas in the closing stages.
Second half goals by Noa Lloyd and substitute Thomas Fayers saw Llandysul to a 2-0 win against visitors Crannog FC to take them to third in the table. Xavier Davies also missed a penalty for the hosts.
Goals by newly-appointed Aberystwyth Town Women manager Rhys Jon James, Steffan Williams (2) and Ben McEvoy saw Felinfach to a 4-1 win against Llanboidy, Cian Strudley with the reply for the visitors.
St Dogmaels also scored four at Llechryd through Luke Jones, Chris Morgan, and Gwylim Rees (2) before the hosts, who were down to 10 men after Dawid Rutkowski was red carded on the hour, netted a couple of late consolation goals by Jordan Griffiths and Ashley Campbell.
The two early pacesetters in Division Two, Bargod Rangers and Lampeter Town Reserves, were amongst the goals on Saturday.
Bargod stay top by a point after they beat Tregaron Turfs Reserves 5-0 with goals by Danny Davies (2), Jake Shakespeare, 16-year-old Shane Davies and Ethan Furness whilst Lampeter were comfortable 5-1 winners on the road at Aberaeron.
Luke Davies-Lovell and Hugo Alberski-Douglas provided the perfect start for the visitors with goals inside the opening quarter of an hour.
Dafydd Roberts reduced the deficit but Mark Rivers restored Lampeter’s two-goal buffer before the break.
Alberski-Douglas bagged his brace on 66 minutes before 16-year-old substitute Rhun Davies capped a fine team performance with a goal on his first senior start for Lampeter Reserves.
Aberporth moved up to third in the table with a 3-0 win against visitors Ffostrasol Reserves.
Osian Pritchard-Evans opened their account after just five minutes with Michael King doubling their tally a quarter of an hour later.
Substitute Daniel Nichol sealed the win with a third five minutes into the second half.
St Dogmaels Reserves made it two wins out of two in Division Three with a 4-1 victory against Dewi Stars who made a bright start with an early goal by Daniel Bulman.
After both sides missed chances, the hosts’ Beck Balmer equalised just before half time and the Saints made sure of the points with Kyle Williams, Evan Lewis and Morgan Evans netting their first senior goals for the club.
The other two games in the division both ended 5-1.
Goals by 17-year-old substitute Tecwyn Williams (2), Liam Wordesell (2) and Osian Morgan secured the points for Llandysul Reserves at Cardigan Town Reserves with Caleb Davies also missing a second half spot kick.
Arron Eldridge scored for the home side midway through the first half.
Crymych Reserves produced a polished first half display to lead 4-0 at the break at Llanboidy Reserves, Tomos Jones (2), Serdar Acikgoz and Iestyn Davies with the goals.
Lewis Thompson reduced the deficit on the hour but Oliver Johns’ late own goal compounded Llanboidy’s misery.
