Lampeter CC vs Drefach 3rd XI, 11 July 2026
Caeau Bro Pedr
Drefach 3rd XI 37ao (25 Overs)
Lampeter CC 38/0 (4 overs
)Lampeter won by 10 wickets
LAMPETER maintained their outstanding form, delivering yet another comprehensive victory against a young Drefach 3rd XI on their sponsor's day event, writes Arif Saad.
Drefach won the toss and, on a scorching hot afternoon, sensibly opted to bat first.
Captain Alun Regan opened the batting with Fynn Daniel-Jones, facing up to Richard Thomas and Daryl Davies.
The Lampeter bowlers immediately applied pressure, as Richard Thomas opened with a maiden that tested Regan's defence and then Daryl Davies delivered the first wicket- bowling Daniel-Jones with just a solitary wide ball contributing to the score.
Gruff Williams joined Regan, attempting to combat the testing bowling and get used to the bounce of the artificial strip.
He managed to hang in with his captain until Daryl asked for a change of field and brought Bedwyr Davies to short cover.
The change paid dividends soon after as Williams popped up a defensive prod which Beds held above his head.
Richard Thomas was again bowling with venom and significant lateral movement, but had been unlucky to not pick up a wicket of his own as Lampeter captain considered resting him in draining conditions.
Having chosen to give Rich T a 5th over, Biscuit delivered the goods as Llew Rees again popped up to Bedwyr at short cover.
Buoyed by the wicket, Rich bowled on and finally beat the bat of Alun Regan.
Having defended obdurately for 15 overs, he decided to attempt a drive at a full swinging delivery and was bowled for 4 runs.
The Lampeter opening pair finished 16 sapping overs leaving Drefach 22/4 and hoping for some respite.
It was not to be as Jason Thomas took over from Rich and gave absolutely nothing away from the off.
A swinging delivery accounted for Jason Matthews for a duck, with Gruff Owens joined by Iestyn Maddox.
Gruff had already received a painful blow from Daryl and continued to battle away, despite taking a couple more lifters to the body
He attempted to get the scoreboard moving, striking the only two boundaries of the innings, but his attacking approach led to his downfall eventually.
Lampeter introduced young Jay Williams (Capelli) for his first team debut and, after taking an over to settle in, Capelli picked up his first wicket.
Gruff Owens took on a big shot over cow, but skied it up to the mid wicket fielder.
As the team held its breath, fellow u15 Gethin Jones Thomas stood under the catch and made no mistake to secure the wicket for Jay.
Two balls later, Jay had a second as Ellis Matthews gloved one off his hips and was caught behind by the diving Arif Saad. The wickets visibly relaxed the young bowler and with Jason Thomas delivering maiden overs at the other end, Capelli began to get the ball moving and beating the bat regularly.
It felt like a matter of time before the next wicket would fall, with both bowlers making the ball talk, and it was Capelli who picked up the next - an attacking stroke from Iestyn Maddox falling to Richard Thomas at mid on.
With the tail in, Ceri Thomas brought the field up and positioned himself at leg gully and again the field change was vindicated quickly - Cai Rees flicking one solidly off his hips, but only picking out Ceri who held on to the sharp chance.
Osian Davies was last man for Drefach and was cleaned up by a fast swinging delivery from Jason Thomas- leaving Rory Walters unbeaten on 2 and closing the innings on 37, with Gruff Owens top-scoring and the only player to reach double figures on 15.
As the players sought shade, the Lampeter club members greeted the sponsors who were enjoying the hospitality to thank them for their continued support of the club.
Drefach opted to take the full tea break so players enjoyed complementary burgers and rested up ready for the second innings.
Ceri Thomas decided to change up the order slightly, promoting young Gethin Bola to open with Elgan Evans.
Egg was the senior partner and faced the first over, taking two runs from Osian Davies.
Geth signalled his intent, as he took Cai Rees' second ball over the deep square leg boundary for 6 and then repeated the stroke next ball for a four which just bounced short of the rope.
A drive through the covers for 2 showed he could play both sides of the wicket as 12 runs came from the over.
Rory Walter was third up to bowl but found the batsmen in attacking mood, as Elgan chipped in with two boundaries and Geth continued to score off every ball faced. 14 runs and 2 byes left Lampeter on 30 after 3 overs requiring 7 runs.
A wide and single from Elgan, left Gethin on strike for the final two balls of the over.
Llew Rees fired one in to middle and leg stump full, but Geth was seeing the ball well and took it on the half volley through midwicket for 2.
The final ball of the over was in a similar area and again Geth whipped it into the leg side for a boundary which took him to 23* and Lampeter to 38 and a convincing 10 wicket victory.
There were 5 notable performances on the day, with Geth 23* from 13 deliveries impressing with the bat, but it was a day to recognise the bowlers- Jason Thomas taking 2/2 from his 5 overs, with 3 maidens and Daryl Davies (2/10) and Richard Thomas (2/14) bowling up top to make the crucial early breakthroughs.
The plaudits, however, belonged to Jay Capelli, with 4/11 from his four overs in an outstanding first team debut.
With an early finish, the players, family and sponsors were able to enjoy the weather and refreshments, with impromptu soft ball games in the middle encouraging the next generation.
Lampeter moved to the top of the table, after Felinfoel were defeated by last weeks opponents Kidwelly Town and will hope to keep the momentum going against Penllergaer next Saturday.
There will be opportunities for the youth players to play at high class ground, with Haverfordwest hosting the Sunday XI too.
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