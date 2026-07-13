2nd overall was Daniel Jones in 30:22, Wyn Evans 3rd overall in 30:51, Teifion Davies 31:02, Simon Hall 1st M40 32:08, Layla Omar-Davies was 1st female in 32:54, George Eadon 2nd M40 33:28, Tudur Jones 33.29, Keith Evans 3rd M50 35:52, Matt Clarke 34:54, Jo Summers 35:19, Alex Price 35:25, Geth ap Phylip 35:48, Carwyn Davies 35:54, Steven Holmes 36:29, Sara Jones 1st OF 37:49, Nathan Topham 38:07, Stephen Kenworthy 38:15, Arwyn Davies 38:24, Simon Reed 38:43, Glyn Price 39:14, Kristopher Griffiths 39:20, Alix Arndt 2nd F45 39:23, Huw Price 1st M60 40:19, Bin Adrian Damalerio 40:22, Lou Summers 1st F55 40:35, Eleri Rivers back, running after two months following treatment for cancer, had a fabulous run to finish 3rd F45 40:47, Anwen Burton-Legge 40:58, Nathan de Pablo 41:03, Delyrh Crimes 2nd F55 42:14, Paul Gough 42:28, Meinir Williams 43:11, Richard Marks 3rd M60 43:25, Nigel Leeming 47:09, Pam Carter 47:41, Vicky Phillips 48:35, Paul Davies 48:44, Mitch Readwin 49:01, Jamie Puetz 49:54, Arwyn Jones 50:04, Jane Holmes 3rd F55 51:45, Jack Cockburn who was running to support his daughter 52:01, Sarah Puetz 53:16, Tony Hall 53:18 and Kevin Jones who was the tail runner in 54:13.