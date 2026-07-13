HOSTED by Trots Running Club, the St Clears five and 10-mile races have become a popular event on the racing calendar and were well-contested by Sarn Helen runners.
Both distances are ran on tarmac on a countryside route with challenging hills to overcome.
Layla Omar-Davies, who is running phenomenally well at the moment, was 1st Female in the 10-mile race in a stunning time of 69:58.
Johnathan Price was 3rd overall in the five-mile race in a superb time of 35:09, Kevin Jones had a great run to finish 4th overall and 1st M55 in 36:22, Simon Reed 41:48 and Sarah Puetz 53:18.
Round 4 of the Triathlon Cymru Super Series and Welsh Standard Distance Championship took place at Broad Haven. Emma Palfrey was 3rd overall and 2nd in Age Category and was 1st out in the swim.
Dylan Davies took on The Tittersworth Water 50K ultra marathon set in the Southern Peak District around Tittersworth Reservoir and Meerbrook, Staffordshire.
A challenging, hilly course with rugged trails, moorland tracks and 1,511 meters of elevation gain with stunning scenic views on route. Dylan had an amazing race to finish 6th overall and 1st in Age Category.
Teifion Davies and Pamela Carter travelled to Llanberis to compete in The Big Welsh Swim on Llyn Padarn. With various distances on offer both Teifion and Pam did the 6k swim, consisting of doing circuits of the lake.
Despite the sizzling heat, Cwmann 5 attracted a record number of 103 runners with amazing results posted.
2nd overall was Daniel Jones in 30:22, Wyn Evans 3rd overall in 30:51, Teifion Davies 31:02, Simon Hall 1st M40 32:08, Layla Omar-Davies was 1st female in 32:54, George Eadon 2nd M40 33:28, Tudur Jones 33.29, Keith Evans 3rd M50 35:52, Matt Clarke 34:54, Jo Summers 35:19, Alex Price 35:25, Geth ap Phylip 35:48, Carwyn Davies 35:54, Steven Holmes 36:29, Sara Jones 1st OF 37:49, Nathan Topham 38:07, Stephen Kenworthy 38:15, Arwyn Davies 38:24, Simon Reed 38:43, Glyn Price 39:14, Kristopher Griffiths 39:20, Alix Arndt 2nd F45 39:23, Huw Price 1st M60 40:19, Bin Adrian Damalerio 40:22, Lou Summers 1st F55 40:35, Eleri Rivers back, running after two months following treatment for cancer, had a fabulous run to finish 3rd F45 40:47, Anwen Burton-Legge 40:58, Nathan de Pablo 41:03, Delyrh Crimes 2nd F55 42:14, Paul Gough 42:28, Meinir Williams 43:11, Richard Marks 3rd M60 43:25, Nigel Leeming 47:09, Pam Carter 47:41, Vicky Phillips 48:35, Paul Davies 48:44, Mitch Readwin 49:01, Jamie Puetz 49:54, Arwyn Jones 50:04, Jane Holmes 3rd F55 51:45, Jack Cockburn who was running to support his daughter 52:01, Sarah Puetz 53:16, Tony Hall 53:18 and Kevin Jones who was the tail runner in 54:13.
Three brave members took on Ironman Swansea 70.3, Elin Jones, Matt Cole and Sion Tansley and despite the extreme heat posted great times overall.
Nathan de Pablo went from Cwmann to London to compete in the Saucony London 10K and completed the course in 50:36.
Dan Hooper, Glyn Price and Alix Arndt travelled to Brecon to compete in the Pen Y Fan 5.8km fell race, a highly technical course with 1,929 feet of elevation. Dan finished in 43:51, Glyn 50:39 and Alix 1:04:50.
The Ammanford 10K is a challenging road race, made even harder due to the hot weather but this did not deter Carwyn Davies or Layla Omar-Davies from competing.
Carrying on with her amazing form Layla was 3rd female overall and 1st OF in a fantastic time of 41:51 whilst Carwyn also had a strong run to finish in 43:30.
Many of you may recall the late Michael Morgan who was a great supporter of the club and volunteered on numerous occasions at races within his role with St John’s
As a memory of his close volunteering work with the club his wife Beryl chose to give a trophy to be awarded every year to an individual who has contributed significantly to the activities of the club.
This year’s worthy recipient was Eleri Rivers who despite going through her own personal health challenge continued to contribute significantly to the volunteering needs of the club.
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