“Being a local rally, I always enjoy the Nicky Grist Stages,” says Castrol MEM Rally Team driver Meirion Evans. “It’s not just the magnificent mid-Wales stages that make the event so special, but the great atmosphere in the host town of Builth Wells. It’s a great service area for people to visit, and the Builth Wells RFC pitch works extremely well for us as a team – as everyone is in one place and there is plenty of room to service the cars.”