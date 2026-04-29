LOCATED on the banks of the River Wye, the Nicky Grist Stages service area is one of the most picturesque in British rallying – and thanks to the tremendous support of Builth Wells RFC, this year’s event on Saturday 11 July will once again be based on the hallowed turf right in the centre of the scenic mid-Wales market town.
Having previously been based at the nearby Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, the Quinton Motor Club-organised Nicky Grist Stages moved fully into the centre of Builth Wells in 2019, relocating its Rally Headquarters to the fully renovated Strand Hall on Strand Street and the service area onto the Builth Wells RFC pitch at Groe Park.
The move would not have been possible without the enthusiasm and vision of local councillor Jeremy Pugh, a former Chairman of Builth Wells RFC, and the outstanding support of Powys County Council, Builth Wells Town Council and the wonderful independent businesses and residents of Builth Wells.
uilth Wells Mayors – Councillors Gwyn Davies, Alan Waller and Mark Hammond – have all flagged the rally cars away from the start on Strand Street and awarded trophies at the finish – with the River Wye,
Builth Wells’ famous 18th Century bridge and surrounding rolling hills providing a stunning champagne spraying podium backdrop.
With an average of more than 130 cars entered over the last four events, the Nicky Grist Stages attracts several thousand visitors to the area – including competitors, service crews, officials, marshals and spectators.
As a result, the rally continues to make a significant economic contribution to Builth Wells and the surrounding region.
The temporary closure of Strand Street for the start and midday regroup also helps prevent rally traffic from causing inconvenience to residents on the main roads and in the Groe car park.
This year’s rally action will take place on nearby gravel roads in and around the Mynydd Epynt military range, with morning and afternoon loops through the popular and challenging Monument, Crychan (named ‘Bowlsey’ in honour of the late Pete Bowles – a long-time Quinton Motor Club committee member, previous Nicky Grist Stages winner and Clerk of the Course), Halfway and Route 60 stages.
The 2026 Nicky Grist Stages will be a round of six major championships – the Protyre Autocare BTRDA Rally Series, Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, HRCR Rally Master Challenge, Kingfisher Insurance Motorsport English Rally Championship, TCS Plant Rally Challenge and ANWCC Rally Championship.
“As Chairman of Builth Wells RFC, I am immensely proud to see the Nicky Grist Stages Rally utilising our pitch as its base,” says Lucas Evans.
“It’s a fantastic example of how our facilities can serve not just the club, but the wider community, particularly during the rugby off-season.
“Events like this bring real energy into the town supporting local businesses, attracting visitors and showcasing Builth Wells at its very best.
“It’s great to see our grounds playing a part in something that has such a positive economic and social impact. “We’re delighted to support the rally and look forward to continuing to work together in ways that benefit both sport and the community as a whole.”
“It’s great to see the Nicky Grist Stages use our pitch as its base,” added Builth Wells RFC Captain Ashley Mills.
“It brings a real buzz to the town, supports local businesses and makes good use of the pitch when we’re not playing. We’re proud to play a small part in such a fantastic event.”
“Being a local rally, I always enjoy the Nicky Grist Stages,” says Castrol MEM Rally Team driver Meirion Evans. “It’s not just the magnificent mid-Wales stages that make the event so special, but the great atmosphere in the host town of Builth Wells. It’s a great service area for people to visit, and the Builth Wells RFC pitch works extremely well for us as a team – as everyone is in one place and there is plenty of room to service the cars.”
"The complete move of the rally from the Royal Welsh Showground to the centre of Builth Wells has been a tremendous success,” says Nicky Grist.
“The town benefits far more from the thousands of people visiting and working on the rally, with shops, pubs and restaurants all gaining from the extra footfall.
“The use of the rugby field has been a tremendous success; the location is ideal for the rally's needs but also adds a real atmosphere for all the crews and mechanics on the Friday and Saturday of the rally.
“I would like to send a big thank you to Builth Wells RFC and the local councils, and hope that we continue our fantastic relationship into the future."
“Bringing the Nicky Grist Stages into Builth Wells from its previous base in the showground was an obvious choice,” says Neil Cross, Nicky Grist Stages Clerk of the Course.
“From our first meeting with Jeremy Pugh, we were made to feel very welcome and our relationship with Builth Wells RFC and the town has gone from strength to strength. The rugby pitch is ideally located and offers us plenty of room for our competitors. We are grateful to the rugby club for its continued support.”
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