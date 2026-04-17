ELFYN Evans heads to Rally Islas Canarias firmly in the hunt for the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship lead as TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team prepares for another exacting asphalt challenge from April 23–26.
Sitting second in the drivers’ standings, Evans is just seven points behind team‑mate Takamoto Katsuta, who arrives on Gran Canaria as championship leader for the first time in his career following back‑to‑back victories in Kenya and Croatia. With consistency and pace across contrasting surfaces already defining his season, Evans remains a central figure in Toyota’s early title narrative.
The Dolgellau driver has been a model of reliability and speed throughout the opening four rounds, helping GR YARIS Rally1 drivers lock out the top four places in the championship.
Oliver Solberg holds third, just six points adrift of Evans, while Sami Pajari’s run of three consecutive podiums has elevated the TGR‑WRT2 driver to fourth. Sébastien Ogier returns this weekend to complete a full-strength Toyota line‑up, despite contesting only two rounds so far.
While Rally Islas Canarias is still a relative newcomer to the WRC — making its debut in 2025 — this year marks the 50th running of the event, underlining its long-standing reputation within European rallying.
For Evans, the Canaries present a unique challenge that demands a recalibration of approach so soon after Croatia. Whereas Croatia’s asphalt was often polluted by loose gravel and dirt, the mountain roads winding across Gran Canaria are typically clean, smooth and high-grip, thanks in part to a surface formed from volcanic lava.
“It’s the most racing‑like rally on the calendar,” Evans explained. “The grip level is much higher than Croatia, and the setup is much more like a circuit car — low and stiff.”
That precision brings its own pressure. With barriers on one side and rock faces on the other, there is little margin for error, and tyre wear becomes a key factor on the abrasive asphalt. Although the island enjoys warm conditions, Atlantic weather systems can introduce sudden changes, further complicating tyre and setup choices.
Aware that Croatia offers limited reference points, Evans and his crew focused on targeted preparation ahead of the event.
“It’s hard to carry much learning from Croatia,” he said. “But we did have a test on Spanish roads this week to prepare as well as we can. We’ll be aiming as high as possible.”
The rally is based in Las Palmas, with the service park at the Gran Canaria Stadium, which again hosts Thursday night’s super special stage. Friday features two loops of three mountain stages, Saturday delivers the longest leg with repeated tests over another three‑stage loop, while Sunday concludes the event with two final stages.
Deputy Team Principal Juha Kankkunen highlighted both the spectacle and significance of the event.
“Rally Islas Canarias is a very nice event. I have done the rally many times myself and the roads are really enjoyable to drive.
“There is a great passion for rallying, as we all experienced when the WRC went for the first time last year, and we look forward to returning for the 50th edition.”
For Evans, Rally Islas Canarias represents another opportunity to convert consistency into pressure at the top of the standings — and potentially, into a championship lead on one of the sport’s most demanding asphalt stages.
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