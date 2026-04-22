THIS year’s Nicky Grist Stages will feature a challenging 44 stage miles route on gravel roads in and around the Mynydd Epynt military range on Saturday, 11 July, including new competitive sections designed to keep the mid-Wales event fresh and exciting.
Monument will open the event, followed by two classic stages on the Carmarthenshire-Powys border – Crychan (named ‘Bowlsey’ in honour of the late Pete Bowles, a long-time Quinton Motor Club committee member, former Nicky Grist Stages winner and Clerk of the Course) and Halfway.
The final stage of the loop will be Route 60, which returned last year after a seven-year absence, before all four stages are repeated in the afternoon.
As usual, road mileage will be kept to a minimum, guaranteeing an action-packed day for competitors, marshals and spectators.
The Quinton Motor Club-organised event celebrates 17 consecutive years of title sponsorship from Nicky Grist Motorsports and in 2026 will be a round of six major championships – the Protyre Autocare BTRDA Rally Series, Pirelli Welsh Rally Championship, HRCR Rally Master Challenge, Kingfisher Insurance Motorsport English Rally Championship, TCS Plant Rally Challenge and ANWCC Rally Championship.
Thanks to the magnificent support of Powys County Council, Builth Wells Town Council, Builth Wells RFC and the businesses and residents of Builth Wells, the 2026 Nicky Grist Stages will once again be based in the heart of the picturesque market town – with the start in Strand Street, the finish on the banks of the River Wye and the service area on the Groe.
The event will also continue its collaboration with Carbon Positive Motorsport, which in recent years has supported the planting of more than 1,500 sequoia and 6,000 native broadleaf trees in Abergavenny, as well as GoSafe, the Wales Road Casualty Reduction Partnership.
Official rally spectator car parks will be manned by volunteers from Tirabad Village Hall and Brecon Rotary Club, with funds raised going directly to both organisations.
“The Nicky Grist Stages is always one I look forward to every year,” said the reigning Protyre BTRDA and Pirelli Welsh Rally Champion Matthew Hirst.
“It’s a proper drivers’ rally – fast, technical and with a brilliant atmosphere. It usually attracts some big names as well, which adds a real intrigue for spectators and makes it even more rewarding for anyone who manages to win it.
“It’s great to see the organisers continuing to evolve the route while keeping what makes it so special.”
"It is another year and yet another Nicky Grist Stages, and as always the team have put together another great route which covers all of the classic stages that so many crews love to compete on,” said Nicky Grist.
“I have my fingers crossed that we can have another glorious day up on the ranges, when normally the weather adds another challenge for the crews in managing the hot and dry conditions. I look forward to seeing you all in Builth Wells in July.”
“There are always challenges when planning a rally route and this year has been no exception,” said Neil Cross, Nicky Grist Stages Clerk of the Course.
“That said, we are blessed to have so many fantastic stages near the rally base in Builth Wells, and we have been able to create a route, on both NRW and MOD land, which we trust will be both challenging and enjoyable for our competitors.
“We’ll also ensure competitors continue to get value for money by offering more stage miles for the lowest possible entry fee.”
2026 Nicky Grist Stages – Important Dates and Times
Sunday 17 May, 18:00 – Regulations Published
Monday 18 May, 18:00 – Entries Open
Friday 26 June – Seeded Entries Close
Monday 29 June – Final Instructions and Route Details Announced
Wednesday 8 July – Final Entries Close
Friday 10 July, 15:00-20:30 – Scrutineering, Groe Park (Service Area)
Saturday 11 July, 08.31 – First car starts
Saturday 11 July, 15:30 – First car finishes
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