THE annual Welsh Two Day Enduro was staged at Llandrindod Wells recently, attracting more than 500 riders from across the UK, Europe and as far afield as Australia to compete in the unique event.
Competitors faced a gruelling challenge, covering a single 130-mile lap on each day alongside four timed special tests. The first riders set off at 8am on Thursday morning.
Caio duo Alun Davies and James Ferguson, carrying the No.1 plate in the sidecar class, signalled their intent from the outset. A strong opening in the first test set the tone, and they led confidently at the end of day one.
Friday’s second lap, run in the reverse direction with an earlier 7am start, proved equally demanding. However, the Carmarthenshire pairing, representing Lampeter-based Dyfed Dirt Bike Club, delivered a faultless performance throughout.
Maintaining their pace and consistency, Davies and Ferguson topped both days’ standings to secure maximum points in the ACU British Sidecar Championship. Their dominant display culminated in lifting the coveted Welsh Two Day Enduro trophy beside the lakeside finish.
In the solo category, championship rider Jack Edmondson, aboard a KTM, claimed victory after two punishing days across the forests and mountain tracks of mid Wales, cheered on by large crowds lining the route through local villages.
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