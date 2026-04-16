FFOSYFFIN’S Josh Tarling completed the toughest test of spring cycling with a determined 41st‑place finish at Paris–Roubaix, as INEOS Grenadiers endured a bruising afternoon on the cobbles of northern France.
Often described as The Hell of the North, Paris–Roubaix is one of cycling’s oldest and most brutal races, first run in 1896. Its reputation is built on more than 50 kilometres of jagged cobblestones, where crashes, punctures and mechanical failures are accepted as part of the contest rather than misfortune.
For Tarling, this year marked his fourth appearance in the race and his most complete result to date.
Now 22, the former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil has experienced Roubaix in every way imaginable since making his senior debut in 2023, when he became the youngest rider in the event since 1937 and dragged himself to the velodrome finish after crashes and punctures.
A year later, his race ended in disappointment with disqualification following a sticky‑bottle incident, while illness compromised his chances again in 2025.
This time, Tarling’s race was steadier. Although he was caught in an early crash while riding in the lead group, he showed growing maturity to regroup and survive the relentless tempo, eventually finishing well inside the main field.
Team‑mate Filippo Ganna endured a luckless race, puncturing twice after fighting back into contention beyond the iconic Arenberg Forest, before crashing out with 50km remaining. Kim Heiduk led INEOS home in 21st place.
At the front, Wout van Aert outsprinted Tadej Pogačar in the Roubaix velodrome to claim a memorable Monument victory.
Paris–Roubaix rewards not only power but patience, and each finish adds knowledge that can only be earned the hard way. After four editions, the Ffosyffin rider continues to harden himself against one of cycling’s most merciless stages—building the foundations for stronger days yet to come.
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