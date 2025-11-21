TOYOTA Gazoo Racing World Rally Team drivers Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä will face off to be crowned world champion when the all-new Rally Saudia Arabia stages the final and deciding round of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship on 26-29 November.
This has been a record-breaking year for TGR-WRT, and its 12 wins from the 13 rounds held so far equal the best tally ever achieved by a manufacturer in a single season. Having clinched a fifth consecutive manufacturers’ title, the team is now preparing for three of its crews to battle one last time to win the drivers’ and co-drivers’ crowns.
In pursuit of their first world titles, Evans and co-driver Scott Martin lead the standings following an incredibly consistent campaign to this point, in which they have finished every single rally inside the top six. That has included two wins and six other podiums, with four successive second places in the last four events.
Dolgellau’s Evans said: “We go to Saudi Arabia knowing that everything is still to play for and very open in the championship.
“Seb is a tough opponent and performing at a really high level, and Kalle cannot be counted out at this stage either.
“It will be tough, but we’re going to give it our best shot of course.
“Nobody really knows what to expect from this event.
“None of the drivers have done it before and many of the stages are completely new anyway, so it’s basically a clean sheet for all of us.
“We just have to arrive there, focus on doing the best rally we can, and see what comes.”
Just three points behind, Ogier has a chance to achieve a record-equalling ninth world championship and a first for co-driver Vincent Landais whilst Rovanperä and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen are 24 points off the pace.
