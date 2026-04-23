DOLGELLAU’S winless run stretched to three matches as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Llanfair United at Cae Marian in the Ardal North East on Wednesday evening.
The hosts made a positive start and came close early on when a dangerous cross flashed across the six-yard box without a finishing touch. Llanfair responded towards the end of the first half, creating a couple of opportunities of their own, both comfortably dealt with by Dolgellau goalkeeper Tyler Andrews.
Blustery conditions and a firming pitch appeared to contribute to a scrappy contest, and Dolgellau in particular struggled to gain momentum going forward after the break.
Wil Gruffydd came closest to breaking the deadlock for the home side, his well-struck effort appearing destined for the top corner before being bravely blocked by the Llanfair defence.
A mistake at the back eventually proved costly, allowing the visitors to capitalise on 76 minutes as Nyasha Mwamuka took full advantage to score what proved to be the decisive goal. Llanfair then managed the closing stages well to see out the victory.
After the match, Dolgellau manager Rob Evans admitted frustration with recent results.
He said: “The players have put in a huge effort in the last two games but ultimately we’ve fallen short, and despite the depleted squads, we should still be doing better.
“The lack of results at this stage of the season is painful, but we have to accept it and try to put things right with a short turnaround at Radnor Valley this Saturday.”
Other midweek results: Corwen 0 Llangollen Town 3; Knighton Town 1 Builth Wells 1; Lex XI 1 Cefn Albion 7.
Saturday’s fixtures: Llanuwchllyn v Kerry; Llandrindod Wells v Rhos Aelwyd; Llanfair United v Cefn Albion; Llangollen Town v Bow Street; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant v Builth Wells; Penycae v Knighton Town; Radnor Valley v Dolgellau.
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