THOMAS Cooper and Sarah Edwards have retained the Kevin Ephraim Memorial Toyota Harlech Stages title.
Overall winners, driver Cooper, from South Wales, and navigator Sarah Edwards, from Pen Llŷn, drove their Ford Fiesta car round all six stages in an overall total time of one hour three minutes, almost one minute ahead of the runners up.
The stage event is one of four rallies held by Harlech and District Motor Club during the calendar year.
Held at Llanbedr Airfield, this was the 12th edition of the event which is sponsored by Toyota Garage, Harlech, the owners of which were among the founding members of the club.
Originally called the Toyota Harlech stages, the name was changed in 2014 to the Kevin Ephraim Memorial Rally as a mark of respect to Kevin who sadly passed away far to young with cancer in 2023.
He was one of the main setup team from the beginning, and was also the clerk of the course, a partner to Wenna Roberts, who is the treasurer of the club. and father to 10-year-old Owain William, who helps his mother on the day of the event.
The event is a strong supporter of The Osborne Trust which helped the family during their difficult times.
The rally consists of six stages which cover some 50 miles. There is also a special stage event for young aspiring rally drivers. There were 73 entries this year with 15 entrants in the junior section.
Harlech and District Motor Club was formed in 1969 by a group of car enthusiasts.
The club now boasts around 300 members, all of which enjoy the various aspects of motor sport.
The club meetings were initially held at Harlech (hence the name), but meetings are now held in Pwllheli as the majority of the members come from the Llŷn Peninsula and Caernarfon areas.
As well as the Kevin Ephraim Memorial Toyota Harlech Stages, the club organises a novice event - The James Trenholme Memorial Rally, The Merfyn Hughes Memorial Llŷn Rally and the E. Roberts Memorial Rally.
