Ardal North East League Round-Up
Llanuwchllyn maintained their five-point cushion at the top of the Ardal North East League with a commanding 5–0 victory away at Penycae on Saturday.
Leaders in Control
The visitors delivered a disciplined and energetic midfield performance, denying Penycae time and space throughout. Meilir Williams was in lethal form, netting a well-taken hat-trick to bring his league tally to 15 goals. Gwydion Ifan and Will Owen also found the net to round off a dominant display.
Knighton Town Keep Pace
Second-placed Knighton Town made a blistering start with Kieran Dovey scoring inside the first minute. Kerry responded swiftly through Edward Clarke, but Knighton took control in the second half. Dovey added a second before Callum Stead sealed the win with a late third.
Cefn Albion Slip Again
Cefn Albion suffered their second consecutive defeat, going down 4–1 at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant. Dion Gibbins gave the visitors an early lead, but the hosts responded with four unanswered goals. William Roberts Morris equalised before the break, followed by second-half strikes from Will Howard, Billy Clarke, and Jacob Edwards.
Late Drama at Llandrindod Wells
Thomas Durant salvaged a point for Llandrindod Wells with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser after Thomas Mann had given Corwen a first-half lead.
Rhos Aelwyd Cruise Past Llanfair United
Goals from Aled Parry and Ryan Jenkins secured a comfortable 2–0 win for Rhos Aelwyd on the road.
Radnor Valley and Lex XI Share the Spoils
Radnor Valley opened the scoring through Jack Clarke after just six minutes, but Lex XI responded with goals from Mthulisi Ndlovu and Kieron Jones before the interval. Joey Price struck late to earn the hosts a 2–2 draw.
