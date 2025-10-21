TALYBONT move to the summit of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table with as 3-0 win against visitors Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves on Saturday.
The hosts were dominant throughout and should have been out of sight by the break but they were more clinical in the second half.
Veteran Clint Middleton scored twice on his return with Tomos Benjamin completing the scoring.
Ciaran Evans provided three assists and was also denied a sensational solo goal when his effort was blocked on the line by Middleton.
Goals by Brian Jones (2), Dion Kohler (2), Tim Dowling, Mason Dennett and an own goal saw Corris United to a 7-1 win against Aberystwyth Town Ceidwaid.
Llanon ran out 4-1 winners at Padarn United after the hosts had taken the lead courtesy of a Sergei Shostak penalty.
The visitors took over with goals by Thomas Schofield, Owain Dafydd, Tegid Owen and a Steve Jones own goal.
