Evans, known for his liking for hard events, finished day one claiming third, some 12 seconds down on Jack Probert from Mid Wales. Sunday however was a different day and the NC Emlyn youngster was in superb form and must have had an extra Weetabix, finishing the day gaining back the time lost on the opening day. He took the win on day two by about 15 seconds but also took the overall win over the two days combines to bring home the overall winning championship riders trophy by a mere 3.062 of a second from Robert after two days of racing in the woods.