Many riders from West Wales had made the long journey to the North Yorkshire forest for the opening rounds of the ACU British Classic Enduro Championship as well as the North of England Enduro Championship, both of which took place over the weekend with the Two Day Helmsley Enduro.
These riders included Rhys Evans, from Newcastle Emlyn, who was entered in the Championship class. Having ridden the first lap which was around an hour long, it was obvious straight away that it was going to be a tough event with plenty of tree stumps and only one line most of the time weaving in and out of the trees.
Evans, known for his liking for hard events, finished day one claiming third, some 12 seconds down on Jack Probert from Mid Wales. Sunday however was a different day and the NC Emlyn youngster was in superb form and must have had an extra Weetabix, finishing the day gaining back the time lost on the opening day. He took the win on day two by about 15 seconds but also took the overall win over the two days combines to bring home the overall winning championship riders trophy by a mere 3.062 of a second from Robert after two days of racing in the woods.
Other locals from West Wales had mixed results, in the O 40’s class Barry Thomas from near Llandysul claimed 3rd on day one, but gave day two a miss.
The Classics classes took a hammering with the tough riding conditions taking it out on the riders and the old bikes, Iwan Rees who was having a good event was forced to retire with a leaking oil seal from the gearbox sprocket on his Suzuki in the classic expert class.
Others in the Clubman Classic class also had mixed fortunes. Aled Williams aboard his Gori took 11th in the class but opted to take a modern bike out on the Sunday. Meirion Scourfield had to retire the Kawasaki and decided not to restart day two.