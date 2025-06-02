SAINTSWELL Enduro Centre held their annual Chicken Run Sprint Enduro on Saturday which incorporated the second round of the Welsh Enduro Sprint Championship, writes Malcolm Bates.
In the hotly contested championship class, Triumph works rider Mikael Persson just pipped Jack Edmondson (Gas Gas) with another Triumph works rider, Manxman Jamie McCanney third.
Local riders had good performances with Rhayader’s Alex Walton coming in fourth and Llandrindod Wells’ Sam Davies sixth.
In the Expert class, Charlie Crossland got the better of Llanbrynmair’s Iwan Roberts, with Llanbister’s Shaun Buchan third.
Also in the top rankings was Crossgates’ Kris Price who came in sixth.
The Ladies class saw world championship contender, Neive Holmes win from Nantmel’s Rheanna Morgan-Rogers with Irish rider Brooke Mudie third.
In the Super Veterans class, Chris Millar beat Forden’s Jamie Powell with Buxton’s John Shirt third and Caersws’ Tim Foreman fourth.
Unique to the event was the sidecar classes, the Championship Sidecar class with Caio’s Alun Davies and James Ferguson beating Llandrindod’s Jonathan Williams and Neil James with the Golding brothers from Bristol third.
The Expert Sidecar class was won by Llanddewi’s Martin Pesola-Jones and George Williams and Newbridge on Wye’s Edgar Mason and Geth Lawrence.
