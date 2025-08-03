“If you told me at the start of the year that we’d be going into the fourth round level for the lead of the British Rally Championship I probably wouldn’t have believed you – especially after the way the season started. Things have taken an upturn lately. Our speed on asphalt is good and the Nicky Grist Stages showed that we have translated some of that performance over to gravel. I still feel we have some way to go on gravel, but it’s a big improvement from late last year and the beginning of this year. I feel more comfortable with every mile on gravel and now returning to a rally I’ve done before will help.