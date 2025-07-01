JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion will return from 5–7 September 2025, promising an exciting weekend of motorsport set against the stunning backdrops of Ceredigion and Powys.
Now firmly established as a highlight of the FIA European Rally Championship and Probite British Rally Championship calendars, this year’s event features new and revised stages, with competitive sections set to challenge crews while providing exhilarating action for fans and spectators.
Last year’s event brought a significant boost to the local economy, generating an estimated £4.6 million in direct and indirect spend across Ceredigion and Powys, with businesses reporting increased footfall, overnight stays, and visitor spending.
Returning with its mix of world-class rally action and community spirit, the event will launch on the Friday, 5 September from Aberystwyth promenade with a ceremonial start, rally show, and autograph sessions.
The competitive action will unfold across Saturday and Sunday, with brand-new stages in the Elan Valley and a revised Power Stage close to Devil’s Bridge.
Spectators can expect an adrenaline-fuelled experience this year, with free entry for children at the Aberystwyth stage and car-based pricing across fan zones.
The Rali Engage programme will also return, this time based at the bandstand on Aberystwyth promenade, bringing activities closer to the heart of the town.
School engagement activities and competitions will again be part of the build-up, alongside business outreach and community updates.
Councillor Bryan Davies, leader of Ceredigion County Council said: “We’re proud to welcome JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion back.
“The rally is not only a celebration of motorsport, but also a significant event for our local economy and communities.
“It brings together residents, visitors, and businesses for a weekend of excitement and regional pride.”
Rali Ceredigion continues to lead the way in sustainable motorsport, with initiatives around low-carbon race fuel and one of the world’s largest carbon offsetting programmes for rally events—capturing more carbon than the event produces.
It remains the only UK rally to hold the prestigious FIA environmental accreditation and was the first to introduce a dedicated class for electric vehicles.
Charlie Jukes, Rali Ceredigion event director said: “We’re thrilled to be building on last year’s success.
“With a refreshed route, new fan zones, and stronger community involvement, JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion 2025 is shaping up to be our most inclusive and exciting event yet.”
The full route will be published in July to help residents and visitors plan ahead.
In the meantime, early engagement begins now with school visits and local business communications.
Any businesses interested in getting involved or promoting JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion are encouraged to get in touch with the event organisers.
It’s a great opportunity to showcase the region and highlight the rally’s economic and tourism impact.
