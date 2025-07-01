Gowerton III (232-7) lost to Aberystwyth (237-9) by 5 runs
South Wales Cricket Association Division 9
ABERYSTWYTH CC and Gowerton CC 3rd XI played out a high scoring thriller at Victoria Road in a game that saw Aberystwyth’s unbeaten record in the South Wales Cricket Association come into serious danger for the first time this season, writes Jim Vaughan.
Aber travelled to Swansea with a young side missing several experienced players through either injury or unavailability.
Stand-in skipper, Steffan Roberts won the toss and elected to bat first and, together with Steffan Davies got the visitors off to a brisk start.
Davies made a quick-fire 14 before falling to a fine delivery from Trystan Ovens.
Despite that setback, Roberts and Gareth Lanagan combined to place Aberystwyth in a strong position at the mid-innings point.
Roberts struck numerous boundaries in a classy 86, and Lanagan provided excellent support with a knock of 45 as the pair combined for a second wicket partnership of 141.
Ceri John marshalled the middle order with 25 and, despite wickets falling regularly in the last 15 overs, Aber advanced to post what seemed like an imposing total of 237-9 off their 40 overs.
Aberystwyth were confident going into the second half of the match but they immediately discovered that their opponents were determined to chase down the total.
Openers Phil Griffiths and Muhammed Abid combined for an impressive opening stand of 106.
Aadi Khare was crucial in keeping Aberystwyth in the game in the first half of the Gowerton innings, bowling unchanged for an 8 over spell that somehow yielded no wickets, but which went for just 13 runs.
Khare also engineered the run out of Abid (36) that broke the opening stand and when Gruff Sedgwick bowled Barrett with the very next ball it looked like Aberystwyth had reasserted themselves.
New batter Jake Riordan was having none of it, however, and combined with Griffiths to take Gowerton to 185-2 with ten overs remaining.
Aberystwyth now appeared to be staring defeat in the face, but a superb spell of skilful, composed seam bowling from Iestyn Roberts ensured that the game went to the wire.
Iestyn removed Riordan (39), courtesy of a brilliant catch from Steff Davies, before bowling Griffiths for a classy 91.
With new batters at the crease, the pressure was back on Gowerton and Roberts and Bryn Williams (1-36) allowed no easy runs as the game reached a thrilling climax. With three overs to go the home side needed 25 runs with 5 wickets in hand.
The match was effectively decided in the next two overs, as Lanagan conceded just 6 off the 38th over before Roberts bowled a nerveless 39th over costing just 4 runs.
Lanagan dismissed Graham Walker with the first ball of the final over leaving George Walker needing 15 off the final five balls.
Despite a brave effort and some fine shots, Gowerton fell five runs short closing on 232-7.
Iestyn Roberts returned match-defining figures of 3-38, but all the members of the young bowling attack of Khare, Williams, Sedgwick, and Aron Bishop played vital roles at key points, as the did the wily spin of Anthony Evans in the middle overs.
A superb game played in excellent spirit was an absolute treat for the spectators at Victoria Road and a wonderful advertisement for the quality of cricket in the division.
