JUNIOR rally driver, Henri Cynwyl, has been crowned Top Welsh Junior Driver of 2024 in the F1000 British Rally Championship Series across England and Wales.
He was also awarded the Best Rookie Award and Driver’s Choice in this, his first year, in the competition.
A Pembrokeshire College student, 16-year-old Henri was also awarded the Junior Autotest Championship trophy for the third year in succession at his local Motor Club’s Annual Dinner last month.
With a terrific team of sponsors and support behind him, Henri is looking forward to the 2025 season with the first round being held at Snetterton this February before he heads off for a two-day training session of rallying on ice in Sweden.
“I’m just really chuffed with the support I’ve had. Without my sponsors supporting me every step of the way – financially and just picking up the phone, sending text messages and calling at the house, it would have been a real struggle,” said Henri, an apprentice electrician with DJ Hoyland Electrical in Cardigan.
“The rally world is like one big family; we all help each other and support each other. I’ve made life-long friends in the F1000 Championship with fellow competitors from across the country and we all want to see one another doing well and getting that podium finish.”
Henri has had lessons from international rally driver James Williams from Newcastle Emlyn who, along with his father Mark Williams of UK-Vans at Castle Motors in the town, have taken him under his wing.
“James and Mark have been amazing. They’ve both co-driven for me during the 2024 season and I’ve learnt so much. I’m just really lucky to have their support and the use of their facilities.
“Dylan Davies from Cardigan and Callum James from Cilgerran have also co-driven for me and I’m very grateful to them both. Rallying is a huge team effort, and with my service crew of Josh Clarke, and Dilwyn John, I have the best team.”
Henri’s sponsors for 2025 include Home James Taxis, AP Agri Services, Composites Cymru, DJ Hoyland, JWR Rallying, UK Vans, Castle Motors, Trafnidiaeth Kevin Lewis Transport, HD Heating, Eifion Page, Granant Precast Concrete, Cilmeri Studios and DC Motorsport.
Henri’s first round of the Junior F1000 British Championship will be held in Snetterton, Norfolk where he’ll have Llandysul Motor Club member, Ben Duke, as his co-driver.